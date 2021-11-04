Shrewsbury Town Women take bragging rights with derby win over AFC Telford

Shrewsbury Town Women attackers Maddie Jones and Zoe Child embrace after the latter converted her second to put Town 2-0 up in the 3-0 win over rivals AFC Telford United Ladies. Pic: Julie Williams

Shrewsbury brushed aside visitors AFC Telford United Ladies – who made the short trip up the A5 to the Montgomery Waters Meadow community pitch – with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Zoe Child struck in either half to inspire the hosts to victory and, in doing so, lifted Salop above rivals Telford and into second having made it four wins out of four in the West Midlands League Division One North.

The derby success caps a highly impressive start to the campaign for Tom Peevor’s side, who boast a 100 per cent win record and are yet to be beaten them term having also progressed to the first round of the FA Women’s Cup. The run comes after Shrewsbury’s women side were provided with further financial support in the summer, meaning for the first time players are not paying to play.

The hosts broke the deadlock 11 minutes in following some early pressure. Top scorer Maddie Jones’ effort from a narrow angle was parried by Bucks goalkeeper Beth Cleveley into the path of Child, who converted the rebound.

Chris Brown’s Telford recovered well and were able to stem the flow of Shrewsbury attacks before the interval. But 10 minutes into the second period and some more composed finishing from Child doubled the home side’s advantage.

The forward’s second, however, owed much to the excellent work of Abbie McShane who deep in her own half spotted and released Child with a wonderful long pass over the Telford backline.

Shrewsbury’s clinching third 15 minutes from time was a thing of beauty, as substitute Jess Walley wrapped up the points with a stunning strike from distance.

Her dipping effort from all of 35 yards had too much height for the retreating Cleveley and dropped in under the crossbar.

Town boss Peevor said: “It’s great to win a derby, especially against Telford, it always adds that extra spice and it was a tough game in these (wet and windy) conditions.

“It affected our performance and we probably didn’t play as well as we have been but it was good to see them work together to find the win and score a nice early goal to set us up. It’s important we keep pushing and don’t take our minds off what we’re doing.”

Shrewsbury now trail rivals Shifnal Town Ladies, in first place having played one game more, by just a point.

Shrews head to bottom side Coventry City, who are still without a win this season, on Sunday. AFC Telford host Walsall at the New Bucks Head and leaders Shifnal, whose game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, head to Wyrley.

National League Midlands outfit Wem Town Ladies, who were upset in the FA Cup by Shrewsbury a couple of weeks ago, were also victims of their weather as their league clash against Holwell Sports was rained off.

Wem host higher-ranked West Bromwich Albion Women at the Butler Sports Centre for a League Cup clash on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Welsh Adran Premier Division, The New Saints moved off bottom with just a fourth point of the season thanks to a valuable 1-1 draw at Pontypridd Town.

It was a first away point of the season for Andy Williams’ side but it could and should have been more after Caitlin Chapman’s free-kick put the visitors ahead with 25 minutes left.

Anais Trinci fired hosts Pontypridd level inside the final 10 minutes but there was still time for more drama as, with 88 minutes gone, TNS were awarded a penalty.

But Lexie Harrison’s spot-kick dramatically crashed off the crossbar as a priceless winner eluded the Saints. But TNS did, however, climb above Barry Town United and off bottom with a point.