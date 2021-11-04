Shrewsbury games helping Nathanael Ogbeta get up to speed

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town and George B Williams of Cambridge United.

Ogbeta, 20, took Town by storm after checking in from Manchester City in January, going on to win young player of the season.

But, following a difficult summer plagued with speculation on his future following interest from Championship Peterborough, it took until the middle of October for the pacy left-sider to be offered a run as a starter in Cotterill's side.

He has now started four games in a row at left wing-back and, speaking before his fourth start, the Shrews boss said staff are monitoring Ogbeta's fitness to guard against fatigue and keen to improve his quality in the final third, after citing tiredness as an explanation for some below-par delivery.

"I think he's done OK. I don't think he's done as well as we know he can do," Cotterill said.

"Had we had more bodies available to us – for instance Aaron Pierre had an Achilles issue, Josh Vela with a knee ligament issue, we were down to Nat and Luke (Leahy) as left-footers.

"So Nat had to wait his time, but I think he's trained far better now. All of a sudden to go from no games to three games (in a row) was a real big ask.

"Which is why, when you look at the end product, you say 'only OK'. He's got himself into some great positions, but his crossing needs work on. It's having the time to do that.

"We did work on it last week, hopefully that'll improve his technique again. When you do the amount of running at wing-back, in three games on the belt when you haven't had a game, that's what happens.

"When he's got into that final third he's been tired, therefore that lazy leg comes out and he either kicks it over the bar or whatever.

"He's going to need time to get up to speed again. Those three games will almost be like a mini pre-season again for him, we just have to hope he's OK to again and isn't fatigued, he seems OK, we will keep a watchful eye on that one."

Ogbeta played 25 games for Town last season, scoring twice, after checking in. He was Town's only natural left-sider and Cotterill has said the youngster suffered for not having competition in the squad.