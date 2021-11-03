David Davis: Ethan Ebanks-Landell speaks we listen

Town captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell leads by example (AMA)

Town centre-half Ebanks-Landell, 28, was appointed club captain by Steve Cotterill in the summer, taking the armband over more experienced colleagues in replacing the outgoing Peterborough-bound Ollie Norburn.

Few know Ebanks-Landell better than his Salop colleague Davis. The pair were born just a mile or two apart in the Black Country and spent many years together coming through the junior ranks at Wolves, albeit Davis is a couple of years Ebanks-Landell’s senior.

Ebanks-Landell recently became the latest Shrewsbury player to reach 100 appearances for the club and Davis feels the towering stopper’s development and growth has been impressive.

“His development has been unbelievable, he’s always had that ability,” said permanent summer signing Davis, 30, in a third spell at Shrewsbury after a loan almost 10 years ago and short-term deal last year.

“He was pretty quiet as a young lad, but especially now he’s grown into his role.

“He was one of those who came in at 15, so a bit younger, but he was always with the under-18s.

“We’re kind of from the same area, we’ve got that good relationship.”

“He doesn’t have to be as vocal, but when he does speak you listen, he’s one of those people that grabs you. He knows the game inside out and, even though he’s younger than me, you look up to him as a leader.

“Credit to him and it’s a massive achievement to clock up 100 games for the club.”

West Bromwich-born Ebanks- Landell was arguably not the favourite to land the role as Cotterill’s captain the summer. But he leads by example and is a big driver of standards in training at Sundorne Castle. On reaching a ton of games for Town, Ebanks-Landell said last week he had achieved his aim of regular football when he made the move in 2019.

Ebanks-Landell, whose contract expires next summer, is nearing 200 career league games, following loans of varying success at Bury, Sheffield United, MK Dons and Rochdale.

“Probably not, when he was a kid,” Davis, from Smethwick, admitted on the centre-half’s likelihood to develop into a club captain.