Shrewsbury Town won't rely on George Nurse long throw-ins

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Lasse Sorenson of Lincoln City.

Defender Nurse showcased his huge throwing ability to excellent effect in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Lincoln City, as his launched delivery was headed in by Luke Leahy for Town's equaliser.

And summer signing from Bristol City Nurse troubled Lincoln all afternoon with his throws into the heart of the Imps six-yard box. His deliveries from the touchline have been used on rare occasions this season but it was the first match they were used as a regular tactic.

But, having highlighted it as a potential Lincoln weakness, Cotterill is keen not to be limited to long throws and says his team have been varied in that department.

"We felt on Saturday we might get good joy on it," Cotterill said.

"What I don't want it to become is a tactic all of the time. We've got one, two, three, four other throw-ins from that final third that have been just as effective for us and have scored from already this season.

"Those restarts in games are important anyway, I always think.

"If you're in the right positions on restarts, the chances are you'll either have a great chance of scoring, and stopping them getting a goal, if you're in the right position."

In-form Leahy's bullet header straight from Nurse's delivery was a fourth goal in just seven league games for the former Bristol Rovers man, who has been used in central midfield for much of that run, rather than his natural left side.

The 28-year-old's influence on the Town side is growing and Cotterill explained his ability to make a difference is why Leahy was his first summer signing.

"That's why I signed him, that's why he was my first signing, because I thought he could affect us," Cotterill said of former Walsall and Gas man Leahy.

"I managed to get to him quickly, and some of the others who I didn't manage to get or couldn't get to quickly enough, we didn't get.

"But it's always difficult when you're not fishing in the same pond as some of the teams in this league.