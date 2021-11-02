Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town should look to go strong to avoid FA Cup banana skin

Dave Edwards tries to force his way through the Histon defence in the 2004 FA Cup first round tie. Pic Malcolm Couzens Let’s not go down this road again! Dave Edwards in action for Town in their FA Cup horror show at Histon in 2004

These games are always difficult but contrary to popular belief, they are exciting for players to play in. Going to different grounds and things you haven’t experienced is good fun as a player.

But it’s a huge banana skin as well, these are the games you need to fully concentrate on, this is where you start a Cup run that could lead to your Liverpools, Manchester Uniteds and Citys.

There is a full break leading into it and an EFL Trophy tie afterwards, where changes can be made, I don’t think there’s a need to rest anyone.

He might try to give one or two players a chance to see what they can do, but in general I think he’ll go very strong, to try to keep momentum.

I’ve been in good and bad FA Cup experiences with Town. My first one was the infamous Histon away in 2004!

Jimmy Quinn had just left, Chic Bates was in caretaker charge – everyone loved Chic and was desperate to do well for him. We didn’t play well but we weren’t awful, unfortunately they got the goal, we pushed and pushed, I hit the post, Trev Challis hit the bar but they scored a really good lob over Scott Howie late on.

We had a good team out, we went strong, but it was one of those horrible days where we were never going to score a goal. An amazing day for Histon but a dark day for Shrewsbury. I remember everything about Histon, the line-up, the pitch, the chances, but nothing about ones we won, like against Braintree a year later (where I scored!) – it just shows the mental scars days like that can leave.

There have been others; Blyth Spartans and Staines.

But that first goal is so important, it takes the sting out of the tie. It will a storming atmosphere though, regardless. Town should be by far the better side, leagues and leagues above, but the FA Cup is a great leveller.

We came away from Lincoln with a welcome point in last Saturday’s league game. We’re still waiting on back-to-back wins or that elusive away win but it’s a point they’d have probably taken, it’s not easy to go to Sincil Bank.

It builds on the performance from Cambridge and after the break for the cups now it’ll hopefully lead into a more positive period in League One – beginning against Rotherham, which is always tough.

The manager will be happy, we’ve really seen this change in style for how we’re going to get points and at the minute it’s the most effective and efficient way for us.

It’s back to being hard to beat, looking to press, but as soon as the opposition get comfortable possession, it’s very much back in and we defend the middle of the pitch really well, force them wide and then try to defend crosses. I know we conceded from one but it was a very brave header from their lad.

In general we are defending the middle of the pitch a lot better, waiting until we’re further forward to play our football and being effective from set-pieces, including throw-ins!

I can see it staying until at least January. I think fans will be reasonably happy, I don’t think they’ll be complaining we’re not playing enough possession football. Everyone wants points on the board.

It’s a very unorthodox midfield partnership, with Luke Leahy and Shauny. I think everyone’s been critical of the lack of midfielders in the squad, and I wrote a few weeks ago about how it’s hard to play the position, because the way you have to think defensively is completely different.

Steve would’ve worked overtime on the shape of the team defensively, and even though we’re not keeping regular clean sheets yet we are looking more solid.

I think George Nurse’s introduction to the side was much-needed, with his ability to bring the ball out of defence, he’s been a really good addition. He’d have been frustrated with his game time, I think he’s looked very good when he’s played.