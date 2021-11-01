Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town on the right path

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town claimed just a second point from eight League One away games this season at Sincil Bank, to back up their improving home form with a share of the spoils on the road.

Joint top-scorer Luke Leahy earned Cotterill's men a deserved point with his fourth goal in seven league games. The Town boss felt his side merited all three points and was frustrated by referee Bobby Madley's decision to rule out what appeared a legitimate first-half Matthew Pennington header, shortly after Conor McGrandles nodded the hosts in front.

Despite claiming a welcome point, Shrewsbury slipped back down into 21st, leapfrogged by Charlton on goal difference, and Cotterill admits patience is required in recovering from his side's sluggish start to the season.

"I'm always pleased when we do what we do in training, all those things we work on," Cotterill said.

"Sometimes it doesn't always happen out there, but I think we're moving in the right direction.

"But because we had such a slow start, it takes a while to get yourselves back up the table again.

"That's where it is, but what we're doing is pick up wins and points on the road if we can, we wanted to go there and win, that's what we really wanted. But we have to settle for a win and try to win next time away from home."

He added: "I don't think we started brightly enough after that long stoppage, but there was a long stoppage for a reason, we hope their guy (Adam Jackson) is fit and well and we send our best wishes to him (following a head injury).

"We didn't start where we'd finished before that restart."

Left wing-back-turned-central midfielder Leahy, continued his fine recent form with a bullet header to convert George Nurse's long throw five minutes after the interval.

Leahy said:

"I keep getting my head on things, getting on the end of things, it would've been better if we'd won but I'm happy to contribute.