Shrewsbury Town without New Year's Day action after Sheffield Wednesday delay due to TV

Shrewsbury's visit of Sheffield Wednesday has been delayed by 24 hours to Sunday, January 2 (AMA)

But Steve Cotterill's men have not been selected live on the box for their scheduled visit of League One big-hitters Sheffield Wednesday, instead the fixture set for Saturday, January 1 has been delayed 24 hours 'due to a knock-on effect of television Christmas scheduling'.

The visit of the Owls to Shropshire, for the first time in league action since 1984, will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday, January 2.

Town have not played on a fixture on New Year's Day, for a variety of reasons, since 2019.