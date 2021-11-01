Shrewsbury Town without New Year's Day action after Sheffield Wednesday delay due to TV

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury Town will no longer be action on New Year's Day this season due to television scheduling.

Shrewsbury's visit of Sheffield Wednesday has been delayed by 24 hours to Sunday, January 2 (AMA)
Shrewsbury's visit of Sheffield Wednesday has been delayed by 24 hours to Sunday, January 2 (AMA)

But Steve Cotterill's men have not been selected live on the box for their scheduled visit of League One big-hitters Sheffield Wednesday, instead the fixture set for Saturday, January 1 has been delayed 24 hours 'due to a knock-on effect of television Christmas scheduling'.

The visit of the Owls to Shropshire, for the first time in league action since 1984, will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday, January 2.

Town have not played on a fixture on New Year's Day, for a variety of reasons, since 2019.

Meanwhile, Town shifted 149 tickets for the FA Cup first round trip to non-league Stratford Town on Sunday, to be broadcast on ITV4, today with 221 remaining. Stratford’s home tickets in the 2,800 capacity sold out in two hours.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News