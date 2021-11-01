Lincoln 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Player ratings

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made some good, key saves, specifically very early and one late on. One or two rogue clearances but a good display.

Big stops 8

Matt Pennington

Another solid display. Hard done by officials with a legitimate first-half header ruled out. Otherwise solid, albeit might’ve been beaten to for Imps goal.

Hard done to 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Continued his fine recent form. Solid as a rock in the Town backline and a threat in Imps box. Impressive.

Dominant 8

George Nurse

A little loose with the ball on occasion early on but grew into the contest and ultimately crucial in equaliser with those huge, dangerous long throws.

Weapon 8

Elliott Bennett

Used the ball well and was solid in his challenges, always an option going forward. Owned up to his part in Lincoln’s headed opener.

Worked 6

David Davis

Another who has improved and done well of late and he put in another busy display in breaking up Lincoln play. Does the dirty work.

Ratted 7

Shaun Whalley

Really busy in the heart of midfield and always an unpredictable threat for the hosts. Particularly lively after the break with a few tries from distance.

Efforts 8

Luke Leahy

Four goals in seven league games for the summer recruit who is ever growing in midfield and becoming a real star man. Fine header to level, very neat on ball.

Bullet 8

Nathanael Ogbeta

Continues to work his way up to speed after earning a place in the side. He has been more involved in previous games and will have wanted to do a bit more.

Thwarted 6

Ryan Bowman

Tireless work-rate as ever from the recent hat-trick hero but barring one effort from a tight angle it didn’t quite drop for him.

Quieter 7

Daniel Udoh

As ever ran his socks off for the cause, chased lost causes and made himself busy in the Imps box but, like partner Bowman, openings were at a premium.

Shackled 7

Substitutes

Rekeil Pyke (for Udoh, 76) Just unable to beat keeper to huge late chance 6.

Tom Bloxham (for Bowman, 90).