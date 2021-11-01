Lincoln 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Player ratings

See how we rated the Shrewsbury Town players in their draw with Lincoln.

Marko Marosi

Made some good, key saves, specifically very early and one late on. One or two rogue clearances but a good display.

Big stops 8

Matt Pennington

Another solid display. Hard done by officials with a legitimate first-half header ruled out. Otherwise solid, albeit might’ve been beaten to for Imps goal.

Hard done to 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Continued his fine recent form. Solid as a rock in the Town backline and a threat in Imps box. Impressive.

Dominant 8

George Nurse

A little loose with the ball on occasion early on but grew into the contest and ultimately crucial in equaliser with those huge, dangerous long throws.

Weapon 8

Elliott Bennett

Used the ball well and was solid in his challenges, always an option going forward. Owned up to his part in Lincoln’s headed opener.

Worked 6

David Davis

Another who has improved and done well of late and he put in another busy display in breaking up Lincoln play. Does the dirty work.

Ratted 7

Shaun Whalley

Really busy in the heart of midfield and always an unpredictable threat for the hosts. Particularly lively after the break with a few tries from distance.

Efforts 8

Luke Leahy

Four goals in seven league games for the summer recruit who is ever growing in midfield and becoming a real star man. Fine header to level, very neat on ball.

Bullet 8

Nathanael Ogbeta

Continues to work his way up to speed after earning a place in the side. He has been more involved in previous games and will have wanted to do a bit more.

Thwarted 6

Ryan Bowman

Tireless work-rate as ever from the recent hat-trick hero but barring one effort from a tight angle it didn’t quite drop for him.

Quieter 7

Daniel Udoh

As ever ran his socks off for the cause, chased lost causes and made himself busy in the Imps box but, like partner Bowman, openings were at a premium.

Shackled 7

Substitutes

Rekeil Pyke (for Udoh, 76) Just unable to beat keeper to huge late chance 6.

Tom Bloxham (for Bowman, 90).

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Leshabela, Caton, Cosgrove.

