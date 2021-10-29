Town and Imps looking to turn around patchy runs

Shaun Whalley and Daniel Udoh celebrate after the former struck the winner in last December's 1-0 win at an empty Sincil Bank (AMA) Steve Cotterill wants his side to see more of the ball than last season's encounter, but would settle for the same outcome (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town head to Sincil Bank tomorrow looking to finally record a first win on the road this season following a return of just one point from seven games on their travels.

They are second-bottom of the away form table – struggling Doncaster have lost seven from seven – but in Lincoln they tackle a side with patchy form in front of their own supporters.

Michael Appleton’s side earned a superb 2-1 win at promotion-fancied Wigan on Tuesday night to extend their good form on the road, but the Imps have won just two from seven home league fixtures.

Cotterill, whose side are gunning for their first back-to-back victories of the season, expects the respective home and away records to be referenced.

“They might do – I’ve no doubt it’ll be mentioned in their dressing room and no doubt it’ll be mentioned in ours,” admitted the Town boss.

“I don’t necessarily think there’s too much in it, because you’re only ever one result away from turning around whatever form you’re in at that moment.

“They had a very good win the other night against Wigan, one of the fancied teams, but we had a good win last weekend and have done OK of late. It’s a new game but one we want to go into totally committed, like we have been, be discipline and organised.”

Shrewsbury are still without midfielder Josh Vela (knee), who the boss said is making progress but not ready to return, as well as wing-back Josh Daniels, who suffered a setback after re-injuring his ankle during Cambridge’s red card challenge last weekend.

Sincil Bank was the location of the second of three pivotal 1-0 wins for Cotterill last December as the then new Shrewsbury boss racked up nine unexpected points in the space of 10 days away against three of the top four, results which would have been priced some 2,000/1 and were crucial in steering clear of relegation.

Shaun Whalley netted the winner that night against the high-flying Imps in a defensive display praised by Cotterill. The boss wants to see signs of progression this time round against a Lincoln side in 12th, just five points ahead of the visitors.

“I’d like us to have more of the ball,” Cotterill said on tomorrow’s game. “But, look, if it ended being like that at the weekend and you get a result you’ll take it.

“In that win against Lincoln before, Dan Udoh took the ball off (Lewis) Montsma and rolled Shaun Whalley in to finish, but in and amongst that game there was real good defending and blocks.