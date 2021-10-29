Davis Davis: Chalking up back-to-back wins 'massive' for Shrewsbury

David Davis wants to see Shrewsbury chalk up their first back-to-back wins (AMA)

Steve Cotterill’s Town head to Lincoln City tomorrow, where they are unbeaten in eight league games dating back to 2005, looking to rack up consecutive victories for the first time this term and first since February.

Town, who climbed out of the relegation places and to 20th in League One with the convincing 4-1 win over Cambridge last time out, are looking to build momentum after a stuttering start to the campaign and boss Cotterill has placed real emphasis on backing up a positive result with another.

Cotterill was looking for likewise after the previous victory, against MK Dons two Saturdays ago, but his side lost at Oxford a few days later.

“For us (doing) back-to-backs (wins) is massive for us this week,” said midfielder Davis, 30.

“We won last weekend and tried to get back-to-back against MK and Oxford but that didn’t happen.

“Now we’ve got a real good week under us and we can take momentum into tomorrow and get back-to-back wins.”

Former Birmingham favourite Davis, a permanent summer recruit after his initial Town release at the end of last term, won plaudits for his display against the U’s and Cotterill feels the midfielder has been in good form in recent weeks.

Davis added: “There’s been a real good feelgood factor around the place. But it has been for the majority, we haven’t had good results but there’s been a good team morale here.

“We take each game as it comes but we’ve had a week to refresh and think about the game tomorrow.”

Cotterill said of Town’s mood at Sundorne: “A football club is always a happier place in the week where you’ve won a game, but not anything like over the top or arrogant mode.

“As I’ve said when we’ve got beat, the mood is pretty good, pretty professional, we know when we haven’t done well, or given away a silly goal, or a mistake’s been made.

“But you’ve got to keep upbeat because you’ve got to go again. We’re pretty balanced here, we try to keep that equilibrium of not too high on the highs or low on the lows.”

Town remain without Josh Vela (knee) and Josh Daniels (ankle) tomorrow: “Josh Vela is not quite there but improving, it’s going to be one we have to be careful with,” added Cotterill.