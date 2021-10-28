Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town work ethic always there

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town chalked up back-to-back home wins on successive Saturday's against MK Dons and Cambridge, sandwiched either side of a defeat at Oxford, which was a sixth away defeat from seven as they remain winless on the road.

The latest victory lifted Cotterill's men out of the League One bottom four ahead of Saturday's trip to Lincoln City, who climbed to 12th with a fine 2-1 win at Wigan on Tuesday night. The Imps' away form is among the best in the division, but just two wins from seven at their Sincil Bank home sees them down in the lower reaches of the home form table.

Cotterill feels his side were hard done by in a series of difficult away fixtures while missing influential midfielder Josh Vela through injury. But he believes the important wins were a result of positive togetherness and a good atmosphere and work ethic.

"We've had some incredible tough games of late if you isolate them – it's alright saying 'you haven't won in this or this', or 'shots on target'," said Town boss Cotterill.

"Have a look at the teams we've played of late, we've had a real tough set of games, and by the way away from home, it's been difficult, really difficult.

"And we've ended up not having Josh Vela, who is an important part of our squad.

"I think they showed their togetherness on where they all are. It's always a good atmosphere, even when we've been getting beat, the atmosphere's still been very good at the training ground, their work ethic's been good.

"I just think they are getting better, understanding each other a bit more, I just hope that can continue and we can pick up some more good results."

The boss added after his side's heavy win last time out: "I just get my head down and get on with my job, I don't want any plaudits. When we win like that I want to take a bit of a back seat and the boys to enjoy it, the fans to enjoy it. I can pop off home and have a cup of tea."

In-form Town man Luke Leahy, the summer left wing-back recruit who has played several games in midfield of late, says efforts like his stunning free-kick goal at Bolton earlier this month are a case of practice makes perfect.

"That's something that I've been working on, even today, small margins that can turn a point into three," Leahy said. "I'm working on it and hopefully one goes in again.