'My aim was to play regularly' Skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell after becoming Shrewsbury centurion

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town.

The centre-half, signed from Wolves in 2019, made it 100 appearances in Town colours in last weekend's 4-1 victory over Cambridge.

He will be the latest to have his name etched into Town's wall of centurions near the entrance of Town's Sundorne Castle training base, following former skipper Ollie Norburn. Striker Daniel Udoh is also nearing the ton.

Ebanks-Landell, who turns 29 in December, was made captain by manager Steve Cotterill over the summer and says hitting such milestones was a target.

"I came here because I wanted to play consistently and to get to 100 games for the club is a good landmark in my career," said Ebanks-Landell.

"Nat (Ogbeta) is only young and he asked me when the last time I was 100 per cent fit? And I couldn't tell him.

"It's just one of those, if you can't play you sit down and the next one comes in.

"I still think I can do more, but for me it's more about the team. If I can play average and the team plays well and get the clean sheet then I'm happy."

Boss Cotterill, who leads his side in search of a first away win of the season at Lincoln on Saturday, feels Ebanks-Landell has typified Town's recent improve in the backline.

Ebanks-Landell recently revealed Shrewsbury had opted to switch to zonal marking to help improve their set-piece defensive frailties. Town recorded a long-awaited first clean sheet of the season two Saturdays ago and the 4-1 Cambridge success limited the visitors to very limited, bar a wondergoal from U's left-back Jack Iredale.