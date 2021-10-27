Shrewsbury goalscorer Ryan Bowman: I need to score more headers!

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town and Lloyd Jones of Cambridge United.

The Town striker, a summer signing from League Two Exeter, powered in a towering header for part one of his hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Cambridge last weekend.

Powerful frontman Bowman, who stands at 6ft 2in, admits he cannot remember the last time he scored a header despite two prolific campaigns for Exeter and said Cotterill had tried to tweak his approach to crosses to increase the striker's chances.

Bowman, who is 30 next month, has more than 100 league goals in an 11-year senior career. He said of his favourite goal last weekend: "I think it's my header, because I can't remember the last time I scored a header.

"The manager had been emphasising all week, sometimes I get in there too early, 'too keen' he says, so it's holding out a bit sometimes, watch the ball, judge it and go from there, attack the ball and that's what happened."

Bowman managed goal tallies of 15 and 14 in his last two seasons with the Exiles and revealed he is looking for a similar haul after making it four league goals already in his first League One season.

He said: "I don't really set many targets when I join a club, but usually as a striker you want to aim towards 15 and a hat-trick today has pushed me off.

"This is my first go at League One football, I probably should've scored a lot more than I have done up to now, but it's only been 10 or 15 games, hopefully now I can give it a right good go and get everyone going, myself and the team."

Boss Cotterill, whose side remain winless away and head to 15th-placed Lincoln on Saturday, said of the striker: "We don't get carried away, he's not going to score three goals every week, but we want him to do that on a regular basis.

"It's always difficult for players coming up a level, especially for strikers, because nine times out of 10 defenders are sharper, quicker, they read things.