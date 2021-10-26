Steve Cotterill: Daniel Udoh deserves Shrewsbury applause

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Adam May of Cambridge United (AMA)

Ryan Bowman was Town’s star of the show with a hat-trick in the heavy 4-1 win over Cambridge, but strike partner Udoh was offered plaudits behind the scenes.

Cotterill stressed it was ‘no coincidence’ his strikers played well in a big win. Udoh, who did not score, put in one of his best performances for Town with a relentless display.

“He was excellent. When I first came in he had a brilliant game at Hull away, we won 1-0 and he was brilliant,” Cotterill said.

“I think Saturday was the best he’s played this season, it’s no coincidence that when you win, do well or win well, your two strikers have played well.

“I’m really pleased for them, they led the team really well.”

Former AFC Telford man Udoh has three goals in all competitions this season and was leapfrogged by Bowman – now with four – in the ranks, but his tireless, all-action display had everything but a goal.

The boss added: “He was first class in everything he did, his running, strength, heading, competing, bravery, working for the team.

“Ryan will get the headlines and many congratulations for those, but he was the first to congratulate Dan Udoh and every single one of them gave Dan a round of applause because he deserved that today.”