Shrewsbury 4 Cambridge 1 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Faced one shot on target – Iredale’s missile that drew Cambridge level. But that aside he was impressive at dealing with balls into the box.
Untested 7
Matt Pennington
Has enjoyed a consistent couple of weeks and this was a standout display from the stopper. Used the ball well, something the manager has alluded to.
Tidy 8
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Another big home performance in his 100th Town game. Seemed to head away a lot of what Cambridge threw at Town.
Dominant 8
George Nurse
One of his finest games for Town so far. Showed his excellent composure and helped Town attack from deep. Lovely cross for Bowman’s opener.
Composed 8
Elliott Bennett
Delivery from right wing-back is nearly always on the money and never shirks a challenge or brings anything less than 100 per cent energy.
Committed 7
David Davis
Enjoyed a fine game anchoring midfield. Not tested in the same way as he was against MK Dons but is still crucial in keeping shape and mopping up.
Anchor 8
Shaun Whalley
Another excellent display from the flying Whalley. Terrified U’s defenders with his skilful runs. Fine through ball for Bowman’s crucial second. Such a threat.
Threat 8
Luke Leahy
Back from suspension and continues to produce in Town blue and yellow. Still out of position in central midfield but he is growing as a character and leader. Nicely-taken late goal.
Leader 9
Nathanael Ogbeta
A third straight start. Has found his spot in the side for now and this was his best yet. Showed desire and ability on the left.
Improving 7
Daniel Udoh
Almost 100 Town games and this was up there. A scintillating striker’s display with everything but a goal. Sensational hold-up, drive and touch. Unplayable.
Unplayable 9
Ryan Bowman
What a day. What a fortnight. What a story. A perfect hat-trick on a perfect day after a frightening fortnight. Took all three goals with aplomb.
Perfect 10
Substitutes
Josh Daniels (for Bennett, 65), (Pyke, 87 Worked hard n/a), Aaron Pierre (for Ogbeta, 76), Tom Bloxham (for Whalley, 84). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Leshabela, Cosgrove.