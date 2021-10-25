Shrewsbury 4 Cambridge 1 - Player Ratings

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Faced one shot on target – Iredale’s missile that drew Cambridge level. But that aside he was impressive at dealing with balls into the box.

Untested 7

Matt Pennington

Has enjoyed a consistent couple of weeks and this was a standout display from the stopper. Used the ball well, something the manager has alluded to.

Tidy 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Another big home performance in his 100th Town game. Seemed to head away a lot of what Cambridge threw at Town.

Dominant 8

George Nurse

One of his finest games for Town so far. Showed his excellent composure and helped Town attack from deep. Lovely cross for Bowman’s opener.

Composed 8

Elliott Bennett

Delivery from right wing-back is nearly always on the money and never shirks a challenge or brings anything less than 100 per cent energy.

Committed 7

David Davis

Enjoyed a fine game anchoring midfield. Not tested in the same way as he was against MK Dons but is still crucial in keeping shape and mopping up.

Anchor 8

Shaun Whalley

Another excellent display from the flying Whalley. Terrified U’s defenders with his skilful runs. Fine through ball for Bowman’s crucial second. Such a threat.

Threat 8

Luke Leahy

Back from suspension and continues to produce in Town blue and yellow. Still out of position in central midfield but he is growing as a character and leader. Nicely-taken late goal.

Leader 9

Nathanael Ogbeta

A third straight start. Has found his spot in the side for now and this was his best yet. Showed desire and ability on the left.

Improving 7

Daniel Udoh

Almost 100 Town games and this was up there. A scintillating striker’s display with everything but a goal. Sensational hold-up, drive and touch. Unplayable.

Unplayable 9

Ryan Bowman

What a day. What a fortnight. What a story. A perfect hat-trick on a perfect day after a frightening fortnight. Took all three goals with aplomb.

Perfect 10

Substitutes