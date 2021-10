Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

The tie at the Arden Garages Stadium will take place on Sunday, November 7 (3pm kick-off) and broadcast live on ITV4.

Stratford pulled off a famous victory, taking down Boston United in a 3-2 thriller on Tuesday night.

Live TV coverage has also guaranteed the Bards a £50,000 windfall.

Steve Cotterill's men will be hoping a good cup run will change their fortunes with Salop currently 21st in League One.