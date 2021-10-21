Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury must be patient with Josh Vela

Josh Vela remains unavailable for Town's home game against Cambridge United on Saturday (AMA)

Vela, 27, will miss Saturday's League One clash against newly-promoted Cambridge United at Montgomery Waters Meadow with his media knee ligament injury.

The problem was sustained at the back end of September and has now seen the influential midfielder sidelined for four weeks, which was given as an initial timeframe following scans.

But the ex-Bolton man, who has already missed six games in all competitions, will now not return until Saturday week's league clash at Lincoln at the earliest.

Town will make a late call on an ankle injury to George Nurse, after the defender limped out late of last weekend's home win over MK Dons.

The knock forced Nurse out of Tuesday's defeat at Oxford, where boss Steve Cotterill said the injury was swollen.

Cotterill said: "Vels won't be available for the weekend, we knew when he did it that it was quite a serious one.

"We've just got to be patient a little bit, not that we want to be, but he's definitely heading in the right direction.