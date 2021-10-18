Assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham praises Shrewsbury Town for strong response to alleged racial incident

Aaron Wilbraham has spoken of his disappointment in hearing of an alleged racial incident in Saturday's clash with MK Dons (AMA)

Two spectators were removed from premises at Montgomery Waters Meadow at half-time of the 1-0 victory over MK Dons accused of making racist gestures.

The club said they were appalled by the allegations and are working with West Mercia Police to review evidence.

They have warned the alleged offenders face lifetime bans if found guilty.

The disappointing incident comes as Shrewsbury and all English football continue to make a stand against discrimination by taking a knee, which has been applauded by returning Town fans so far this season.

Steve Cotterill's No.2 Wilbraham revealed his teenage daughter was in attendance on Saturday and was aware of a disturbance in the area understood to be concerned.

The former Dons striker commended Town for a strong reaction and insisted 'everybody is together' on the fight against discrimination.

"My daughter was at the game and she didn't see anything (specifically) but she saw something going on, people being ejected, it's not something you want to see," Wilbraham said when asked about the incident and subsequent response.

"It's good that the club came out and made a statement like they did, because nobody wants to see that, it's disappointing.

"We move on, it's obviously two individuals and nobody wants to see that in the game.

"It's good the club, FA and everyone is making a stand at the moment, there are kids at the game and nobody wants to see or hear it.