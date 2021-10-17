Shrewsbury and Wrexham handed first round FA Cup draws

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Coming into the competition for the first time this season at the first round proper, Town will face a trip to a non-league side, regardless of who wins the replay between Boston and Stratford.

Southern League Premier Central side Stratford travelled to Boston at the weekend and put on an impressive performance to hold the National League North side to a 1-1 draw.

The winner of their replay has now been rewarded with a tie against League One Shrewsbury.

Salop do have some previous history with Boston, too, as they famously lost 6-0 away at the Lincolnshire side in December 2002 in the old Division Three.

Meanwhile, Wrexham will take on Harrogate Town in the first round if they can beyond Marine in their replay.

Phil Parkinson’s side snatched an injury time 1-1 draw to force a replay against Marine, who sit three levels below them.

If they can win the replay, they will travel to League Two side Harrogate who have made a superb start to the season. They sit second in the division with six wins from 12 games and only two losses.