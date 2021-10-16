Steve Cotterill lauds Shrewsbury players

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town put to bed a run of three League One defeats and recorded a first clean sheet of the season - 17 games into the campaign - to claim all three points through Shaun Whalley's second-half winner.

Whalley latched on to a fine pass from Daniel Udoh and finished high in front of the home fans to chalk up a third league win of the season and lift Town to 21st.

But just as crucial was a vital shutout against an impressive Dons side, who started the day sixth. The hosts defended resolutely and deserved the clean sheet - although the boss was keen to play down the statistic.

Cotterill said: "I think everybody will enjoy that one. I think it's been a long time coming with a clean sheet tagged on it too against such a good team.

"I thought the lads were excellent today, showed good patience in the game plan, which was very difficult to do, especially when you're at home.

"They (MK Dons) are a good team, have been together a little while now, spent some good money wisely and built on what they did last year."

The Town boss added on his side keeping Dons at bay: "I wouldn't get too hung up on it, I wouldn't mind winning 2-1 every week, so it wouldn't bother me.

"I've no doubt there's been a few people who have got hung up on it and wanted to talk about it, the lady from Sky just asked me about it.

"It hasn't been something I've had to worry about in the past, I've had team with plenty of team sheets, but it's nice to get a clean sheet when you don't score too many goals."

Whalley followed up his stunner at Ipswich with another fine finish, this time from close range. Cotterill felt the winner was just rewards for his side's efforts.

He said: "It was a great goal by Shaun. It came off the back off the discipline off the back of our performance, which like I've said before is incredibly difficult if you're at home.

"I'm really pleased for the lads, really pleased with them and really pleased for them because they have to carry around some of the mistakes that have been made and the results we've had, I'm really pleased."

Another highlight of the contest was the inclusion of Ryan Bowman, on the substitute bench.

Bowman was called as a half-time change for Sam Cosgrove and put in a tireless display just seven days after leaving Ipswich for hospital complaining of heart pain and palpitations.

Cotterill said he was nervous about playing Bowman, who only returned to training on Thursday.

"First of all nice of you to ask about him because that's always paramount, we can talk about football all we like," the Town boss added.