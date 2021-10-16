Shrewsbury 1 MK Dons 0 - Report

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Whalley lifted high into the net 11 minutes after the break to earn Steve Cotterill’s men just a third win in 13 League One games this term.

The three points, which ended a run of three league defeats, lifted Shrewsbury up to places to 21st in the third tier.

Town hero Whalley was the goal hero for the second game running and this time his effort proved extremely valuable in ensuring a third home league victory.

But more crucial on a cold October afternoon against Dons, who started the day in sixth, was a welcome first clean sheet, a first in 17 games in all competitions - a painful run finally ended just one game away from an unwanted club record.

MK Dons’ stylish brand of football saw them dominate the early stages with up to 80 per cent of possession but their lively start wore off as Town confidence rose.

And it was only in the final 20 minutes or so when the visitors attempted a late flurry to snatch a point that the hosts’ defence was overly tested.

But, marshalled by impressive skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell with his best display of the season, Town defended with confidence and authority and limited Dons to half-chances.

Whalley’s composed finish proved the difference. But it was a goal made entirely by Daniel Udoh, with an excellent run and clever pass.

Whalley, 34, who last week scored his first goal of the season to ensure he had netted in all seven of his Salop campaign, said this week he wanted to manage nine seasons and break the club record. More finishing like this and it will be difficult to see otherwise.

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town and Scott Twine of MK Dons (AMA)

The home crowd reacted jubilantly as Town comfortably saw out stoppage time and referee Carl Brook’s full-time whistle meant a priceless three points to ease the concerning outlook of the league table.

It will be the vital first shutout that Cotterill and co. will surely be most pleased with - and hope it is the first of many more to come with a trip to Oxford to come on Tuesday.

Just seven days after his extremely worrying heart scare at Ipswich, Ryan Bowman emerged as a half-time substitute and put in an inspired second-half display.

Everybody at Shrewsbury was encouraged and relieved to see striker Bowman included as a substitute.

Town and all of football held their breath for a positive update on the 29-year-old striker after he was rushed to hospital from Ipswich last weekend complaining of heart palpitations.

Cotterill revealed on Thursday that the former Exeter man returned to training that day after tests proved all clear and medication had been issued.

Bowman dropped out of the line-up and it was Birmingham loan man Sam Cosgrove handed an opportunity back in the starting League One reckoning.

Other headline team news for the hosts was the absence of defender Aaron Pierre, who hobbled out in the second half of the Portman Road reverse struggling with an Achilles problem.

Pierre missed out and George Nurse - who had been playing left wing-back - shuffled across to the left of a back three.

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town and Scott Twine of MK Dons (AMA)

That left a void for the inclusion of Nathanael Ogbeta. Last season’s young player of the season has endured a real stuttering first full campaign with Shrewsbury so far and had not started in the league since a 3-0 home defeat to Plymouth on August 21.

Wing-back Josh Daniels returned from an ankle injury to take his place on the bench, while midfielder Josh Vela (knee) remained sidelined.

MK Dons - led by highly-regarded new boss, young coach Liam Manning, 36 - arrived sixth in League One and until Morecambe’s 3-2 defeat against Burton on Friday night, Dons topped the league’s scoring charts with 21 goals from 11 games.

It was a return to league action after almost a fortnight off for the visitors due to the international break and they were boosted by the return from injury of former Bristol City and Peterborough hitman Mo Eisa - brother of ex-Town man Abo - and influential midfielder David Kasumu.

Dons had, however, lost ground prior to the break. They drew against Fleetwood and lost to basement boys Doncaster and required a turnaround in fortunes in Shropshire.

The visitors are renowned for their possession football and a pass-and-move style regardless of who is in charge and Manning’s men showed more of the same early on.

MK monopolised the ball and stats after the opening 20 minutes read 81 per cent in favour of the men from Buckinghamshire.

Supporters keen to see an improvement as Town returned home following three defeats but quickly became agitated as the visitors pulled Shrews out of position in well-worked moves containing up to 30 passes.

Attacking midfield pair Scott Twine and Troy Parrott were found picking up pockets of space between Town’s midfield and defence and looked to release striker Eisa with the killer ball.

Dons quickly found their groove but lacked that telling effort on Marko Marosi’s goal.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Warren O'Hora of MK Dons (AMA)

Cotterill had matched his side’s shape up to that of the visitors, with two attacking midfielders occupying the ‘No.10’ roles in Whalley and Udoh behind lone striker Cosgrove, who was often isolated.

Cosgrove, though, had Town’s first sighter at goal as his snapshot volley from the edge of the box tested keeper Andrew Fisher down to his bottom right corner.

For all of Milton Keynes’ possession and neat approach play, the closest they had come inside half hour was Town defenders clearing over their own crossbar from a corner.

The contest became a little prickly in the build up to half-time as Whalley was booked for a second foul on the busy David Kasumu inside a couple of minutes.

Another coming together followed as Luke Leahy was booked for the fifth time this term - and will miss Tuesday’s trip to Oxford. Leahy gestured frustratingly to central midfield partner David Davis, who was down injured - a worrying sight from a Town availability point of view.

The game’s first big chance arrived eight minutes before the interval and it came the way of the visitors and striker Eisa.

Attacker Parrott worked some room in Town’s final third and slipped a delightful through ball into the striker, who was free on goal but on a narrowing angle, and his low first-time finish was well kept out by Marosi’s right leg.

Dons’ fluent early impetus had fallen away but by first half stoppage time they still had the ball 80 per cent to 20 in their favour.

Salop wasted a decent opportunity to threaten Fisher’s goal as Elliott Bennett was released inside the right of the MK box but his low cut-back was behind the heels of Udoh and the visitors cleared.

Cotterill made a change at half-time, introducing Bowman for Cosgrove. Bowman, who ended the last matchday in hospital, received a warm reception when introduced.

The second half took some time to settle down. A desperate penalty appeal from the visitors as Eisa dropped under Bennett's presence was about the only time Dons threatened early on. Midfielder Matt O’Riley typified their struggles in resisting a shooting chance trying to be too intricate.

Dons lost to basement boys Doncaster before the international break with a huge percentage of possession.

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town and David Kasumu of MK Dons (AMA)

Bowman,meanwhile, was busy making his presence felt as a willing runner, but the Meadow erupted 11 minutes after the restart as the deadlock was broken largely thanks to his strike partner Udoh.

The frontman received the ball on halfway and turned strongly before he charged at a high Dons backline. Udoh turned a defender skillfully and spotted one of two runners ahead of him.

He slipped a fine left-footed through pass to Whalley, charging through the inside left. Whalley was forced wide but was through on goal. Fisher rushed out in a bid to close the angle further and Bowman waited across the six yard box for a simple tap in.

Whalley caught his breath, took a couple of seconds to compose himself before he lifted an excellent finish high into the net in front of a rampant South Stand.

Relief was palpable in the celebration as Shrews scored first for just the second time in 17 games this term - crucially with that clean sheet still intact.

The goal owed much to Udoh whose tail was up and chest puffed out. For the next 10 or 15 minutes the frontman - buoyed on by his catchy chant - was unplayable as he tore at Dons’ backline with strength and skill time and again.

But the visitors responded around the midway point of the half.

First a half-volley from Parrott from a narrow left angle was initially fumbled and then gathered by Marosi.

Then MK star Twine took it upon himself to be the difference maker as the away side once again tried to unpick their hosts.

First the ex-Swindon man lashed wide of the top right angle before he fired well wide after a sharp burst.

Minutes later and the young Dons number nine found himself unmarked in the Shrewsbury box and his fierce strike was brilliantly blocked by Matt Pennington.

Cotterill reacted to some Dons advances by bringing Rekeil Pyke on for Udoh.

Dons began to re-establish themselves in charge of the ball as the final 20 minutes ticked down as Salop knew that maiden clean sheet was on the line.

The home side retreated but continued to defend manfully. Dons remained patient in their style but were awarded little joy. As the final 10 minutes began, substitute Max Watters was just unable to connect with a cute O’Riley cross.

Manning’s men forged a better opener with eight minutes to go as wing-back Peter Kioso was picked out at the back post but he was unable to stretch and get a header on target.

Kioso proved a menace at the back post but Town remained resolute. With Leahy suspended on Tuesday another concern will be Nurse hobbling off with a late injury, but that aside Cotterill will be delighted at the contest’s finale.

A first clean sheet in 17 games could not be more important for Shrewsbury as they go about recovering from a poor start and kickstarting their campaign.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-2-1):

Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell ©, Nurse (Bloxham, 89); Bennett, Davis, Whalley, Leahy, Ogbeta; Udoh (Pyke, 70), Cosgrove (Bowman, 45).

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Leshabela, Caton.

MK Dons (3-4-2-1):

Fisher; O’Hora (Watson, 87), Darling, Lewington ©; Kioso, Kasumu, O’Riley, Harvie; Parrott (Watters, 75), Twine (Boateng, 69); Eisa.

Subs not used: Ravioli, Brown, McEachran, Baldwin.

Attendance: 5,711 (394 MK Dons fans)