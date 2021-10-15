Bring your best for MK Dons clash, Shrewsbury Town are urged

Steve Cotterill orders Shrewsbury during last weekend's defeat at Ipswich (AMA) Ryan Bowman returned to training on Thursday after his heart scare last weekend (AMA)

Town return home to Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow looking to arrest a run of three League One defeats which has seen them slide to 23rd in the table.

MK Dons, who are sixth after an impressive start, are the visitors. Cotterill feels his squad looks in good shape at Sundorne Castle and has called them to express that on the pitch after asking players what more the staff can give them.

The boss said: “They’ve trained the same as they always train.

“I’ve said to them at the end there, what we need to do is convert what we do on the training ground to Saturday on a consistent basis.

“Nothing changes there, after last week’s game they were asked what more can we (staff) do? What more can we give you?

“And quite a few of them said nothing, that we need to do it ourselves a little bit. That’s comments from a good, honest group, because that’s what they are.”

Town’s Ryan Bowman returned to training yesterday after his heart ‘episode’ at Ipswich last Saturday.

Bowman came off with heart palpitations half an hour into the visitors’ 2-1 defeat at Portman Road, where medical staff and doctors had to shock his heart back into a beat and the Town man was rushed to hospital.

The striker, 29, was released from Ipswich hospital later that evening and has undergone further testing and met with a cardiology specialist this week.

It is not the first time the former Exeter frontman has experienced a heart issue, although the previous occasion was on a far lesser scale during training at his old club.

Bowman – who boss Steve Cotterill described as one of the fittest players at the club – has been provided with medication should the episode arise again. The Town boss revealed there has been no lasting effects on the striker’s heart and that Bowman will need to build himself up again in training.

The Shrews chief was extremely grateful to the support of Ipswich staff, including their club doctor who identified Bowman’s heart rate.