Dave Edwards: Ryan Bowman's heart scare puts the game into perspective

Ryan Bowman is recovering after a heart scare saw him attend hospital during Shrewsbury's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich (AMA)

Everyone can get really wrapped up in football results when the team isn’t doing well, and that is what it has been like for Shrewsbury fans so far this season.

You feel the disappointment and the anger from the team not doing well, but when something like this happens to Ryan Bowman it does put it all into perspective.

The best news from Saturday was the report we got the following day and the good news that Ryan is feeling better following the heart palpitations.

I know he’s still waiting on test results but it now doesn’t seem quite as scary as when he initially came off on Saturday. It was a really worrying time for him, his family and Shrewsbury.

Hopefully he gets good news and it will give the club some positivity going into another huge week.

Back on the field, it seems like Groundhog Day at the moment.

It feels like the same old story for Shrewsbury and not having a clean sheet so far this year is such a damning statistic.

It’s an area that needs to improve really quickly to help Town’s chances of survival in the league.

Also, as long as they keep conceding first in games they are always going to give themselves a mountain to climb.

The manager and players will feel hard done-by with some decisions not going their way, but at the same time when you’re down there you have to make your own luck.

Take it out of the hands of the officials and make it a more positive performance, as difficult as it is.

The games don’t get any easier either. Saturday at home to MK Dons and then a Tuesday night game against Oxford – two teams who are doing well and at the top end of the table.

After that, if results don’t go the way we hope they do, it will be a huge game against Cambridge at home the following Saturday.

When things aren’t going well you look at the fixtures and all of a sudden it looks very daunting. It certainly looks a bit easier when you’re winning.

It will be a huge week for the manager and the team and it’s not helped with injuries and personal things going on at the football club.

Elliott Bennett had the courage and professionalism to play on Saturday after losing his father. That was incredible but emotionally it will take its toll.

Also, Josh Vela is a huge miss in midfield. Aaron Pierre and Josh Daniels look like they’ll be injured too, and Bowman will probably not be ready. So it doesn’t get any easier for Steve Cotterill.

Losing three on the bounce is not good enough for the Town fans watching. It’s important to get that win.

Looking ahead to Saturday and what a big game it is, I do think it would be a good game for Tom Bloxham to play.

With his youthful exuberance and lack of pressure on his shoulders, the fans will go with him all the way.

They’ll let him make mistakes and not get on his back. It would be a good game for him to come in and play. He looks sharp off the bench and could give the home crowd a lift.