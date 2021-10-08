Shrewsbury Town will rally to support popular Elliott Bennett – Steve Cotterill

Elliott Bennett is likely to return to Town training today after the death of his father Paul (AMA) Paul Bennett, father of Shrewsbury vice captain Elliott and AFC Telford player Kyle, has died after a battle with cancer, aged 59. He is pictured being handed a trophy of captain of Wrockwardine Wood Town vice-captain Elliott Bennett shared the sad news this week that his father Paul, 59, has died. Paul, left, was a popular Telford sportsman in his day. Wrockwardine Wood completed the hatrick with the League and two Cup winning 2 - 1 over Cressage and remaining unbeaten all season in all compertitions. Paul Bennett (Capt) recieving the trophy John Williams Treasurer of the Telford Sunday League the game was played at Shifnal Towns ground

The Bennett family and football community of Telford and Bridgnorth were rocked this week as Paul, a hugely popular sportsman in the region and much-loved father, lost his battle with cancer aged 59.

Paul, a former Bridgnorth Town, Wrockwardine Wood and Aberystwyth Town player among others as well as a fine cricketer, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, hours after Elliott cheered on Shrewsbury’s youngsters in the EFL Trophy.

Telford-born and based Bennett, 32, a summer recruit from Blackburn, phoned his manager on Wednesday lunchtime to share the news. It was a raw and emotional phone call, in which Cotterill shared memories and advice having lost both his parents at a young age.

Paul had been battling the illness for some time but his passing still came as a shock to the family. He was a devoted father and the biggest supporter of his footballing sons Elliott and Kyle, 30, who plays for AFC Telford United. Both of whom have enjoyed glorious Football League careers.

Elliott took yesterday off Shrewsbury training but is likely to return to Sundorne Castle today and his manager said the right wing-back is set to feature at Ipswich tomorrow. He said the Town squad will provide all the support to their much-loved team-mate they can.

The Town player said in a Tweet: “Rest easy pops. My (king) and my best friend sadly left us in the early hours of this morning.

“I can’t express how proud I am to be your son and how grateful I am of everything you have been to us all. I’m going to miss you old man. 01.09.62 - 06.10.21.”

Cotterill said: “He rang me at lunchtime, we had a lengthy chat, it’s really sad.

“He’s been poorly for a little while. I don’t quite know what you say when a lad rings you up (about that). I know everyone loves their dad, but he really loved his dad.

“His dad was a big fan of his, followed him everywhere, it was a really sad day. I don’t know how to add to it. But the boys will rally around him. I’ve no doubt his father would want him to be available and play, we just need to wait and see what frame of mind he’s in and throw that loving blanket around him.

“He’s got lots of people he can turn to. When you’re a young man it’s very difficult when you lose people early in your life. We went through some moments (on the phone) of me losing my mother and father at an early age.

“You have to find the strength, you have to, because there’s no other way around it.”

Cotterill is preparing his Shrewsbury side, who have slipped to 23rd in League One after 11 games following back-to-back defeats, for a trip to improving Ipswich, who appear to have overcome a poor start after a couple of recent victory, including a 6-0 hammering of Doncaster last time they played at Portman Road. Paul Cook’s side currently sit 19th.