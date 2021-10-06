Josh Daniels sidelined for Shrewsbury Town after rolling ankle twice

Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town.

The Northern Irishman, 25, has endured a frustrating second season at Shrewsbury and has started just twice in 15 games in all competitions so far this term.

The winger-turned-wing-back has missed out in the last three matches due to ankle injury sustained during the half-time warm-up in the 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon two Saturdays ago.

Daniels came on in the closing stages of that game but rolled the same ankle again in training the following day and is currently recovering. The knock forced him out of a much-changed Town side's 3-1 EFL Trophy win over Wolves under-21s last night, in which Daniels would have otherwise featured.

Both Daniels and central midfielder Josh Vela are set to remain unavailable for Saturday's League One trip to Ipswich.

Vela took a bang to the knee against Wimbledon and has missed league defeats to Wycombe and Bolton.

"I don't think so, no," Cotterill said on either Daniels or Vela being availability for the weekend.

"I suppose you've had more of an update on Josh Vela, but Josh Daniels has gone over on his ankle.

"He's a tough boy, to be fair to him. But he hasn't been able to do anything, walk on it properly, at the moment.

"He injured it at half-time the other week, he rolled it, and then he ended up going on the pitch late on for Elliott Bennett.