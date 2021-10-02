Elliot Bennett eyeing future football role after retirement

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time.

Shropshire boy Bennett, 32, has enjoyed a glittering career since breaking through at Wolves in the 2007/08 season. He is likely to surpass 500 career appearances with Town this season.

Steve Cotterill's vice-captain has been an influential part of the side this season, predominantly performing at right wing-back, and hopes he has a number of years left as a player.

But Bennett, who turns 33 in December and penned a one-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow, has an eye on a future in the game once his playing days are over – although it is highly unlikely to be as a manager.

"No, I don't," was Telford-born Bennett's response when asked whether being a manager perked his interest.

"Seeing the work the manager and backroom staff do to get to Saturday's is incredible. The manager's here until God knows what time at night looking at clips.

"People see him on a Saturday on the touchline, but it's 24/7. My missus has given me 24/7 for this fantastic opportunity to be a footballer – I'm not sure she'd stick around if I extended it to be manager!

"I want to be involved in football, but in what capacity I'm not sure yet."

Experienced and versatile Bennett will be in Town's side at Bolton today as he brings his wisdom and influence to Cotterill's men on another of League One's big stages.

"I love football, hopefully I've got some years left in my legs. I'll try to play until my legs give up on me really – or someone tells me I'm not getting a contract!" He added.

"I'd love to be involved, whether that's helping younger players, mentoring them, coaching, anything like that I'm open to.

"I just feel if you leave this game without passing anything on you've learned along the way then it's a waste."

Boss Cotterill said of one of his summer recruits: "Elliott is a privilege to have around the place, a great kid, one of life's givers and not a taker. He doesn't shirk anything, if somebody needs telling in the dressing room he'll say it, but in the right way which is very important.