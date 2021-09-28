Dan Udoh is delighted to be the man for Shrewsbury Town fans

Dan Udoh and Harry Burgoyne celebrate at full-time after the striker headed Shrewsbury's winner against AFC Wimbledon (AMA)

Udoh, 25, was signed from neighbours AFC Telford in 2019 and is a big hit with the Town crowd whether he is in or out of the side.

He emerged from the bench – after fans had bellowed out his catchy chant – to net the match-winner against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday with a fine header.

“Sometimes I’m getting a bit shy because the game’s going on and the boys are playing – focus on them!” Udoh smiled. “It’s good, the fans know how much I like them, it’s good to see they like me as well.

“I think it’s those little things that are important, they’ve come with their kids to watch you play, or taking a picture with a fan, it could make their day or week.”

The popular centre-forward hopes to have won a return to Steve Cotterill’s starting line-up after his impact against the Dons when Town host sixth-placed Wycombe tonight.

Udoh added: “It’s so easy, the fans, when you give 100 per cent you know what you’re going to get from them. When things are going tough you still know what you’re going to get, they’re behind the boys, the 12th man.

“The song is good, I didn’t know what it was until Shaun Whalley played it to me. Penno (Pennington) showed me a video of his mum and missus jumping in at Accrington. It gets sung around the training ground quite a lot.”

Udoh is extremely well-liked by his team-mates and Town staff but boss Cotterill added: “He’s just an out and out really nice lad. I told him to change his personality though at kick-off until the end of the game, and then come back to being the nice lad he is.

“When I talk about being ruthless that’s what Dan needs to be sometimes. He’s now got more responsibilities in his life (being a dad) and he has to be more ruthless to provide for them. If he ever needs more motivation, there is the motivation.”

Udoh became a first-time father this year and Cotterill revealed he bought the striker's newborn a cuddly lion toy, which Udoh jr is said to have become attached to. Cotterill smiled as he admits he has told his striker to 'play like a lion'.