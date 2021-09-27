Shrewsbury 2 AFC Wimbledon 1 - Player Ratings

Sam Cosgrove(AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made a couple of big saves but wasn’t the busiest of the two keepers. Given no chance for opener. Good with aerial claims.

Saves 7

Matt Pennington

Goes about his business quietly in an unflustered manner and helped keep a lively Dons side at bay. Not beaten in one-on-ones.

Solid 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Shanked one clearance early on but grew into the contest and defended well. Should’ve put Town ahead with early opportunity.

Chance 7

Aaron Pierre

Looked in good shape and gave little change to a sprightly and direct young attacking Dons outfit. Won his headers.

Lean 7

Elliott Bennett

The definition of a see-saw afternoon. Played well but lost the ball for Dons to break for their goal. Recovered excellently and a fine cross to set up Leahy. Very good overall.

Response 8

David Davis

Grew into the game but was a solid base at the foot of Town’s midfield. Anchored the middle of the pitch well and made his tackles.

Grew 7

Josh Vela

Again, as with much of the season, he was a driving force from midfield, albeit involved in sloppy Dons goal. Injury a real worry.

Concern 8

Luke Leahy

Best showing in Town colours. Free-kick disaster aside, a goal, assist and general threat from left wing-back. Great.

Excellent 9

Shaun Whalley

Deployed in the attacking midfield ‘No.10’ role for the second week running and excelled again. Drew one good save and spurned another good chance.

Sharp 8

Sam Cosgrove

Link-up play with partner Bowman was decent but drifted out of the game at times. Needs to do more.

Quiet 6

Ryan Bowman

Deservedly kept his place. Offers a real outball with his hunger to get about the pitch. Holds the ball up well too. Useful.

Graft 7

Substitutes