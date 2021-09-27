Shrewsbury 2 AFC Wimbledon 1 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Made a couple of big saves but wasn’t the busiest of the two keepers. Given no chance for opener. Good with aerial claims.
Saves 7
Matt Pennington
Goes about his business quietly in an unflustered manner and helped keep a lively Dons side at bay. Not beaten in one-on-ones.
Solid 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Shanked one clearance early on but grew into the contest and defended well. Should’ve put Town ahead with early opportunity.
Chance 7
Aaron Pierre
Looked in good shape and gave little change to a sprightly and direct young attacking Dons outfit. Won his headers.
Lean 7
Elliott Bennett
The definition of a see-saw afternoon. Played well but lost the ball for Dons to break for their goal. Recovered excellently and a fine cross to set up Leahy. Very good overall.
Response 8
David Davis
Grew into the game but was a solid base at the foot of Town’s midfield. Anchored the middle of the pitch well and made his tackles.
Grew 7
Josh Vela
Again, as with much of the season, he was a driving force from midfield, albeit involved in sloppy Dons goal. Injury a real worry.
Concern 8
Luke Leahy
Best showing in Town colours. Free-kick disaster aside, a goal, assist and general threat from left wing-back. Great.
Excellent 9
Shaun Whalley
Deployed in the attacking midfield ‘No.10’ role for the second week running and excelled again. Drew one good save and spurned another good chance.
Sharp 8
Sam Cosgrove
Link-up play with partner Bowman was decent but drifted out of the game at times. Needs to do more.
Quiet 6
Ryan Bowman
Deservedly kept his place. Offers a real outball with his hunger to get about the pitch. Holds the ball up well too. Useful.
Graft 7
Substitutes
Daniel Udoh (for Cosgrove, 64) Brilliant winner with fine header 7. George Nurse (for Vela, 64). Good shift at left wing-back 6. Josh Daniels (for Bennett, 90). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Ogbeta, Leshabela, Bloxham.