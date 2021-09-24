Shrewsbury Town's Marko Marosi star struck when meeting ‘legendary Beast’

Marko Marosi admits he was star struck when he started working under former Burnley goalkeeper Brian Jensen (AMA) Brian Jensen in Premier League action for the Clarets.

Slovakia-born Marosi, 27, was 13 when his parents swapped their homeland for Lancashire and the youngster grew up and went to school around the Burnley area.

A keen goalkeeper and football fan, he enjoyed a number of years in the stands at Turf Moor as the Clarets recorded promotion to the Premier League – with popular cult hero Jensen between the sticks.

One could imagine, therefore, Marosi’s excitement on day one at Shrewsbury in early July working under Cotterill and Burnley legend Jensen, who is goalkeeping coach at Sundorne Castle.

Popular and bubbly character Marosi, who will keep his place in goal for Town for tomorrow’s home fixture against AFC Wimbledon, has made a big impression on his new team-mates and supporters this season. His performances have been impressive, despite Shrewsbury’s struggles in the clean sheet department, where they are yet to register.

Marosi, who along with car-school colleague Luke Leahy is a big voice in the dressing room, said: “I came here and the big influence was the gaffer, the manager has a great vision of what he wants to do. We’re trying everyday to improve. We know we have to. The mood is positive.”

Town’s No.1, who penned a lengthy three-year deal upon signing, said of his coach Jensen – who spent a decade at Burley until 2013: “When I came here I said to him I used to go and watch him.

“He’s a legend at Burnley, Beast, it was kind of being a little being star-struck, you know, I used to watch you and admire you as a Burnley fan whenever I went to the games. It was really nice.

“He’s a really positive character, when we have to be told something as goalkeepers, when there’s things to improve and get better at, he tells us. That’s what you want from your goalkeeper coach, honesty.

“He’s willing to work with us, to improve us, and there’s nothing else you’d ask for.

“It’s a little bit different because he’s a little different of a goalkeeper to what I am, he’s a big guy, we’d have different strength and weaknesses, you get that with keepers, it’s the same principle as outfield players, which I don’t think many people know that.”

Marosi’s journey to Shropshire is a fascinating one. He did not speak a word of English when arriving on these shores but says he picked up the lingo within a year – albeit his accent is now tinged with Lancashire and other influences, the keeper admits.

The keeper learned his craft in the reputable Burnley College academy set-up while playing in the depths of Lancashire non-league side Barnoldswick Town – where from Marosi was scouted by Wigan, then of the Premier League, and signed by Roberto Martinez the season the Latics won the FA Cup.

Successful years and promotions have followed both both Doncaster and Coventry, the latter with whom he played 20 games in the Championship last season before a serious facial injury, ahead of his Town switch.

Now Marosi is Shrewsbury’s first regular and permanent first-choice No.1 goalkeeper since Jayson Leutwiler, following a series of loans over recent years.