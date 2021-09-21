Steve Cotterill's rallying cry to make Shrewsbury Town home a fortress

Steve Cotterill was extremely impressed by his side's following at Sheffield Wednesday (AMA)

Town were backed by a boisterous following in their first trip to Sheffield Wednesday in 34 years last Saturday, where a near four-figure following roared them on to a credible, deserved point.

Manager Cotterill feels a similarly vocal response at home – where Shrewsbury welcome AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe next Saturday and Tuesday respectively – will provide a real boost to his troops.

“I thought they were good throughout the game, they keep the boys going. When they’re up that end of the pitch, right up in that top tier, you don’t quite get to hear them,” Cotterill said.

“At Wednesday (in the dugout) we are engulfed by the home fans and they are very vocal, they get behind their team.

“But it was a great effort by the amount we had today, that’s the difference. We probably had about 1,000 people there today, the impact that has on the team is huge.

“When we have a team that comes to our place and they get to that bottom end, when they have 1,000 in there, it’s like they can take over our stadium.

“Whereas in the last 20 minutes, you heard our crowd there, we need to try to get that support in more numbers at home to drown out the 1,000 that come to our place at times.”