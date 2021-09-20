Shrewsbury's Ryan Bowman wants to score again

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA) Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 and seal a point for his side.

The experienced summer striker recruit from Exeter City bagged his first Town goal to earn Steve Cotterill's visitors a welcome and deserved point in an impressive display in front of almost 22,000 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Bowman was handed a first league start since the opening day following a hamstring injury and turned in from close range before half-time to cancel out Saido Berahino's early opener.

Cotterill's men, roared on by a fine away following, were the better side after the break on a confidence-boosting afternoon. For Bowman, 29, a first ever League One goal, 11-and-a-half years after his debut in the division, was most welcome after a difficult few weeks.

"It's taken longer than I expected with a frustrating, stop-start season for myself, picking up an injury in training which was frustrating, with Sam (Cosgrove) coming in and doing well, Dan (Udoh) the same and young Tom Bloxham as well," said former Hereford and Grecian striker Bowman.

"I've had to bide my time, wait for my chance, work hard in training and when my chance came take it. Hopefully I've done that.

"It's my first competitive 90 minutes for a few weeks and I'm glad I got the goal.

"It is, yeah, I didn't even realise that until just now, my first League One goal and hopefully there's many more to come."

Bowman, who caught the eye with a busy, physical display in leading the line alongside Sam Cosgrove, picked up a hamstring strain in training that the frontman believes was more down to fatigue.

Cotterill explained how the experienced striker had been fortunate to never have suffered a muscle injury in his long playing career.

And the Town boss, who along with his side was offered a fantastic reception by the travelling fans as Salop extended their unbeaten run at Hillsborough, hopes that a run back in the starting line-up and first goal for his new club can boost his summer signing.

Bowman added: "It felt more like a win for us then if did for them, probably.

"We didn't start great, we need to improve on that, myself included, but we showed unbelievable character to get back into it.

"Going 1-0 down at a place like this is very different as the crowd get with their players, but we had great support ourselves. It was great character to get back into it.

"It's absolutely a great place to come and pick up a point, especially after going a goal down, we showed unbelievable character to get back into it and we could've been the team to get the win."