Sheffield Weds 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings 

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town and Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town react at full time (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Helpless from the opener from a corner and not overly stretched afterwards. Was alert in rushing off his line and decent.

Under-worked 6

Matt Pennington

Possibly caught under his man with no help from Bowman for the opener but otherwise improved into game in a good defensive display.

Grew 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Kept his troops organised at the back and scarcely put a foot wrong as Wednesday toiled in attack.

Led 7

Aaron Pierre

Owls penalty and disallowed goal came on his side but those aside no clear or obvious errors on a sturdy afternoon for the backline.

Sturdy 6

Elliott Bennett

His best for several weeks. Up and down the right flank all afternoon with some great delivery, including a cross for the goal.

Assist 8

David Davis

A quiet but by no means undervalued afternoon for the midfielder, who spent his time doing the dirty work and sweeping up.

Dirty work 6

Josh Vela

Caught the eye again. Never stops running and always tries to be progressive and attacking with the ball. One slight blot was conceding penalty.

Impressive 7

Shaun Whalley

Deployed in the attacking midfield role and ran his socks off behind the strikers. Also showed neat flashes of skill.

Skill 7

Luke Leahy

Arguably his best Town display so far. Like Bennett, a fine shift down his left side. Attacking outlet too, and sent Town’s best chance just wide.

Outlet 8

Sam Cosgrove

Worked well in tandem with Bowman and used his body well at times too.

Partnership 6

Ryan Bowman

A first Shrewsbury goal for the summer recruit was a right poacher’s effort. That aside he didn’t stop working for the team and put himself about well.

Graft 7

Substitutes