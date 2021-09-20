Sheffield Weds 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings 

Marko Marosi
Helpless from the opener from a corner and not overly stretched afterwards. Was alert in rushing off his line and decent.
Under-worked 6
Matt Pennington
Possibly caught under his man with no help from Bowman for the opener but otherwise improved into game in a good defensive display.
Grew 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Kept his troops organised at the back and scarcely put a foot wrong as Wednesday toiled in attack.
Led 7
Aaron Pierre
Owls penalty and disallowed goal came on his side but those aside no clear or obvious errors on a sturdy afternoon for the backline.
Sturdy 6
Elliott Bennett
His best for several weeks. Up and down the right flank all afternoon with some great delivery, including a cross for the goal.
Assist 8
David Davis
A quiet but by no means undervalued afternoon for the midfielder, who spent his time doing the dirty work and sweeping up.
Dirty work 6
Josh Vela
Caught the eye again. Never stops running and always tries to be progressive and attacking with the ball. One slight blot was conceding penalty.
Impressive 7
Shaun Whalley
Deployed in the attacking midfield role and ran his socks off behind the strikers. Also showed neat flashes of skill.
Skill 7
Luke Leahy
Arguably his best Town display so far. Like Bennett, a fine shift down his left side. Attacking outlet too, and sent Town’s best chance just wide.
Outlet 8
Sam Cosgrove
Worked well in tandem with Bowman and used his body well at times too.
Partnership 6
Ryan Bowman
A first Shrewsbury goal for the summer recruit was a right poacher’s effort. That aside he didn’t stop working for the team and put himself about well.
Graft 7
Substitutes
George Nurse (for Whalley, 68) Neat on the ball with some great energy to carry his side late on 7. Daniel Udoh (for Cosgrove, 68) Worked tirelessly and was a great outlet from the bench 7. Subs not used: Gregory, Daniels, Ogbeta, Leshabela, Bloxham.