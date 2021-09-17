Tom Bloxham overhead kick nominated for goal of the month

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

The 17-year-old's acrobatic finish gave Salop their first win of the season and propelled the youngster to become an instant fans' favourite.

The academy product delivered in breathtaking style when Town had almost gone seven hours of league action without a goal.

Manager Steve Cotterill said: 'He’s a young man and I’m sure what’ll happen now is that he’ll be brought to everyone’s attention, which is what I want to do at this football club."

Bloxham's goal has made a shortlist of three:

Michael Smith – Morecambe v ROTHERHAM UNITED – August 17

Smith hadn’t scored for 10 EFL games dating back to April, but you wouldn’t know it from the trickery that took him past two players and the dipping 30-yard wallop which followed.

Elliot Embleton – SUNDERLAND v Wycombe Wanderers – August 28

Embleton was already moving as he tucked a throw-in around the corner to Lynden Gooch. Seizing the return pass, he sent an exquisite left-foot curler spinning into the far corner.

Tom Bloxham – SHREWSBURY TOWN v Gillingham – August 28

Some overhead kicks are instinctive whirls of the body. Others, like the one Bloxham fashioned as he followed a dropping ball away from goal, are richly created out of chaos.