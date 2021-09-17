Roar us on at Sheffield Wednesday, urges Shrewsbury chief Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill and his Shrewsbury Town players celebrate earlier in the season (AMA)

Town last faced the Owls at Hillsborough in the League Cup in 1987 and the club’s last league clash in South Yorkshire was almost 38 years ago.

The visitors hope to be backed by a four-figure following despite their side’s disappointing start to the League One campaign and boss Cotterill is expecting a raucous atmosphere. The Owls have played in front of crowds of 24,000 and 21,000 in their two home league clashes so far.

Cotterill said: “Everybody knows Hillsborough and it’s tradition and everything else and then you attach Sheffield Wednesday to that and their huge support.

“The one thing our fans will have to do if they go there, that’s sing loud at the weekend, that’s for sure.

“Hopefully that’ll be the case. It’s a great place, a great place for our players, a great place for our fans.

“We’ve just got to go there and make sure we play well on the day.

“It (the occasion) might help them, I don’t know until we’re 20 minutes in. We’ll finish our preparation today but I sense everybody’s looking forward to it. We’ve got to make sure we’re up for the challenge, to meet it head on.

“If we do that, and we can all play well, then who knows what can happen?”

Town boss Cotterill is defending a proud personal record at Hillsborough. He has lost just once at Wednesday’s home in six attempts – including two wins – in charge of Stoke, Burnley, Bristol City and Birmingham.

Shrewsbury, too, have a fine record in South Yorkshire and have not lost in eight league trips to Sheffield Wednesday.

“At this moment in time I have good ones (memories), so far,” Cotterill smiled. “I’ve had wins there in charge of clubs, that’s been a bonus.

“I love going there, I’ve said to the lads this morning it’s a brilliant place to go and play football, one of my favourite grounds. I’ve been very lucky over the years with really good results. I try to get out a little bit early before kick-off for ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’, when they sing that I think it’s brilliant. An atmosphere you want to embrace.”