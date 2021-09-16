Shrewsbury Town striker Rekeil Pyke isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town.

Pyke will miss Saturday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday during the 10-day isolation and it is unclear if he will return in time for the visit of AFC Wimbledon on Saturday week.

The 24-year-old has started four matches this season – but just once in League One – and has made a further four appearances as a substitute.

The club carry out regular Covid testing at their Sundorne Castle training ground and manager Steve Cotterill revealed in his Thursday pre-match press conference that the former Wrexham man had returned a positive test.

Pyke, in his second season at Montgomery Waters Meadow, follows Ethan Ebanks-Landell in having missed games for Town due to contracting coronavirus this season. Youngsters Tom Bloxham and Charlie Caton were also unavailable in the opening week of the season due to the virus.

The striker is still to score this season and add to the one Shrewsbury goal he netted on his competitive debut in the EFL Cup at Middlesbrough last term. He has gone 21 appearances, very few of which were starts, without netting since.