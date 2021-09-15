Shrewsbury Town join forces with Football League rivals for a Fair Game

Action in the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium, the home of Shrewsbury Town.

Town have entered an agreement with 'Fair Game', a growing band of football clubs striving to change the sport for the better with sustainability, fairness and success.

The coalition, containing clubs from the Championship right down into non-league, is focused on improving the governance within the game.

The government-backed scheme works with industry experts in a bid to ensure the heritage of clubs is protected, finances are better and more fairly distributed, to tackle discrimination and to ensure breakout plots, such as this year's controversial European Super League idea, are challenged.

Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell feels a fairer distribution of finances to lower-league clubs like Town has been a long time coming.

He said: “Supporting Fair Game is something that Shrewsbury Town Football Club feel very passionately about. I think it is of the utmost importance that as many clubs as possible spread the word and help push towards a more sustainable future.

"It’s time we see a fairer distribution of monies from the top tier of football that filters down the pyramid.

"This is needed more than ever with many clubs still coming to terms with the devastating financial impact from the recent pandemic.

"I believe strongly that we need to protect the integrity of all competitions and all the clubs that take part.

"However to do this we need all clubs to come together, and I will be doing my best to speak to other club officials to help spread the message and get them on board.”

The full list of clubs working in partnership with Town includes Championship side Luton Town and League One rivals Accrington Stanley, Cambridge United, Lincoln City and AFC Wimbledon.

Also given their support are Football League outfits Bristol Rovers, Carlise United, Grimsby Town, Newport County, Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers.

Non-league clubs Altrincham, Basingstoke Town, Bath City, Bury AFC, Chester FC, Chesterfield, City of Liverpool, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Dorking Wanderers, Ebbsfleet United, Gateshead, Leyton Orient, Maidstone United, Tonbridge Angels and Worcester City have also signed up.

Niall Couper, who is director of Fair Game, added: “Fair Game is calling for fairness, sustainability and success. At Fair Game, we want long-term realistic solutions and we believe we can deliver them.