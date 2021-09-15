David Davis eager for Shrewsbury Town challenge

Experienced midfielder David Davis admits he would welcome extra competition in Town's ranks (AMA)

Manager Steve Cotterill revealed he missed out on a couple of transfer targets towards the end of the recent deadline, including in Davis’ central midfield role.

And the experienced Davis, 30, insists challenge for the role mostly occupied by himself and Josh Vela this season is always welcome. The former Birmingham favourite did, however, points to the versatility in the likes of Luke Leahy and Elliott Bennett, the latter who started in the middle of the park against Crewe on Saturday.

Cotterill is assessing the free transfer market, and ‘Digga’ Davis said: “To be honest, if he brings someone in then that’s great, great for the squad.

“At the end of the day we all need challenges for places, so it keeps us on our toes and keeps our performance levels high.

“You don’t want to be in the team and not looking behind your back. Regardless (of position) I think Luke (Leahy) has come in and Benno (Elliott Bennett) and they’ve all done well, so it’s not a case of being safe anyway.

“If he does bring a midfielder in then that’s great because it helps the team, adds more depth and competition for places.”

Davis has endured a stop-start opening to the campaign after re-signing for Cotterill this summer. The Black County-born ball-winner missed three games with a hamstring injury and served a one-match ban.

He added on targets: “It’s just to play as much as I can and help contribute towards the team.”