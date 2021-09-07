Shrewsbury skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell: We can turn it around

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town.

Steve Cotterill’s Town have opened up with nine games without a shutout in all competitions, having conceded first in every single fixture.

Defender Ebanks-Landel said Town must improve in all departments, including the other end of the pitch, after scoring in just two of nine games so far.

“One hundred per cent we are, I’m slightly embarrassed that we haven’t had a clean sheet yet,” Ebanks-Landell admitted after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington.

“As a defence, that’s how you feel like. Our job is to (do that) and we haven’t held up our end of the bargain.”

The former Wolves man added: “It’s a team game, we have to score goals, we have a lot of set-pieces and we haven’t managed to get our head on any of them.

“We’ve got a huge team at the minute and we haven’t been able to do it. So it’s both sides, not just defence or not just attack. It’s a team game, so from the front, the back and midfield we have to do better. We have to do better to stop them coming and I’m sure we will.”

He added: “Of course we don’t want to be where we are. I definitely won’t look (at the table) now, but you know in two games’ time that can change dramatically.

“In this league is that if you can put a good run together then you never know where you can end up.”

The 28-year-old’s personal season started in frustration fashion when he tested positive for Covid-19 after just one game and forced to the sidelines for three matches.

“Luckily for me I didn’t get the more serious symptoms of Covid.

“I feel OK but it was an unfortunate start to my season after one game. I was getting ready to go and it hit me and I was out for 10 days, but that’s how it is in this day and age.

“When the season starts you always want to play every single game. And touch wood if not for injury then hopefully I will.

“And if I can continue performing and get better and higher performances then I can stay in the team.