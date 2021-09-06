Boss: No lack of Shrewsbury confidence

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town went down to a fifth defeat from six League One games in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

The frustrating reverse means Shrewsbury’s wait for a clean sheet goes on nine games into the new campaign, in which Cotterill’s men have scored in just two games.

“I looked at them today and just spoke to them about that,” Cotterill said when asked if confidence levels had taken a hit. “I didn’t see (them) with low confidence.

“I definitely didn’t see that today, sometimes that can be a wobble, I thought I sniffed something the other week, but I didn’t see them play low on confidence today.”

The Shrews boss added: “It’s small margins, small margins are costing us at the moment, those are the things we have to iron out and what we are disappointed with at the moment.

“Small mistakes we are making, we seem to be getting burnt with them all of the time. We’ve got to start to be a bit more determined throughout the game as a group.”

A 15th-minute tap-in from on-loan Burnley striker Joel Mumbongo did the damage for Town, whose came closest to equalising through 17-year-old forward Tom Bloxham’s acrobatic volley moments later.