Accrington Stanley 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Not helped by his defenders for rebounded opener. Made some top saves after the break to keep the score at 1-0. Needs that first clean sheet.
Saves 7
Matt Pennington
Back after missing the Gills win suspended and offers better balance but unable to inspire Town to clean sheet. More danger did come on opposite left side.
Return 6
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Skipper had it difficult and found himself beaten and turned on a couple of occasions, once or twice by simple through or high balls.
Tough 5
Aaron Pierre
Had seemed to be improving but struggled a bit here against a strong and agile frontline. Stanley had plenty of joy, particularly in the first half, down his left.
Tested 5
Elliott Bennett
Could not get into the game sufficiently from his right wing-back role to add his quality in the final third. Stanley did a good job on Bennett, who appears frustrated.
Thwarted 6
Josh Vela
Town's star outfield player on another tough day. Kept going until the end as he often does and looked like the one trying to make it happen.
Tried 7
Luke Leahy
Filled in for the suspended David Davis in central midfield and worked hard as he so often tends to do but limited impact with the ball.
Effort 6
George Nurse
A difficult afternoon for the left wing-back who struggled to get to grips with Stanley's right flank throughout most of the contest.
Caught 5
Daniel Udoh
Deployed as the attacking midfielder in 'No.10' role, Udoh didn't seem entirely natural but never stopped and grew into the game. Was lively after the break.
Busy 6
Sam Cosgrove
Couldn't kick on from his winner against Gills and endured a low-key, quiet afternoon overall. Town need more from him as the focal point.
Quiet 5
Tom Bloxham
Undoubtedly a bright spark of a tough season so far and he showed his class and quality again here, in flashes, though it was a tough afternoon for all.
Unlucky 6
Substitutes
Nathanael Ogbeta (for Nurse, 63) Gave more of an attacking outlook 6. Shaun Whalley (for Udoh, 82). Ryan Bowman (for Bloxham, 89). Subs not used: Gregory, Daniels, Leshabela, Pyke.