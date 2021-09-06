Accrington Stanley 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Sean McConville of Accrington Stanley (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Not helped by his defenders for rebounded opener. Made some top saves after the break to keep the score at 1-0. Needs that first clean sheet.

Saves 7

Matt Pennington

Back after missing the Gills win suspended and offers better balance but unable to inspire Town to clean sheet. More danger did come on opposite left side.

Return 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Skipper had it difficult and found himself beaten and turned on a couple of occasions, once or twice by simple through or high balls.

Tough 5

Aaron Pierre

Had seemed to be improving but struggled a bit here against a strong and agile frontline. Stanley had plenty of joy, particularly in the first half, down his left.

Tested 5

Elliott Bennett

Could not get into the game sufficiently from his right wing-back role to add his quality in the final third. Stanley did a good job on Bennett, who appears frustrated.

Thwarted 6

Josh Vela

Town's star outfield player on another tough day. Kept going until the end as he often does and looked like the one trying to make it happen.

Tried 7

Luke Leahy

Filled in for the suspended David Davis in central midfield and worked hard as he so often tends to do but limited impact with the ball.

Effort 6

George Nurse

A difficult afternoon for the left wing-back who struggled to get to grips with Stanley's right flank throughout most of the contest.

Caught 5

Daniel Udoh

Deployed as the attacking midfielder in 'No.10' role, Udoh didn't seem entirely natural but never stopped and grew into the game. Was lively after the break.

Busy 6

Sam Cosgrove

Couldn't kick on from his winner against Gills and endured a low-key, quiet afternoon overall. Town need more from him as the focal point.

Quiet 5

Tom Bloxham

Undoubtedly a bright spark of a tough season so far and he showed his class and quality again here, in flashes, though it was a tough afternoon for all.

Unlucky 6

Substitutes