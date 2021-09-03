Shrewsbury receive two FA charges following Gillingham clash

Shrewsbury Town FC and Gillingham have been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their League One clash last weekend.

A general view of the Greenhous Meadow home stadium of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute and provocative/violent behaviour in 99th minute of the game.

Unsavoury scenes at the end of Salop's 2-1 win saw the dismissal of midfielders David Davis and Daniel Phillips before Harry Burgoyne was also shown red after clashing with Gillingham assistant boss Paul Raynor.

Video footage appears to show Burgoyne jumping to hold Raynor off Steve Cotterill, who had got in between the Shrews' manager and counterpart Steve Evans.

Following the incident, Cotterill said,"For me it was disappointing it was brought to their attention - but what can you do about that?

"I don't know why Harry was given a red card. But he's come in and said sorry.

"I'm not sure the ref had the best of games to be honest, anyone can get a red card when the referee's had the day he had today."

Asked if it was an unfortunate finale to a first league win, Cotterill replied: "No, I don't give a damn about it."

Gillingham FC and Shrewsbury Town FC have until September 7th to provide their respective responses.

