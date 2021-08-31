Sam Cosgrove hoping goal will open Shrewsbury floodgates

Sam Cosgrove of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1.

Cosgrove scored his first Shrewsbury goal at the fifth time of asking in what proved the winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Gillingham to earn Steve Cotterill's men a first league victory of the season.

The 24-year-old striker checked in on a season-long loan from Birmingham City after a disappointing second half of last season at St Andrew's, where he moved to for a reported £2million after a prolific stint at Aberdeen.

"It meant a lot, as a striker you need confidence and I think that will do me a world of good," Cosgrove said.

"There definitely isn't a lack of confidence out there, but any player in the world – especially a striker – if you're not scoring you do become a little bit anxious and start snatching at chances.

"Hopefully that can settle me down. It was something I've been wanting for a couple of games now and happily the first one's come."

After a couple of first-half opportunities got away against the Gills, Cosgrove swept home emphatically for a first Salop goal.

He said: "I've just enjoyed playing football again. I've had a run of games and as a player that's the best way to find your feet.

"I had a stop-start pre-season so I haven't done as much work as the boys here and from what I've heard they'd worked incredibly hard.

"It probably will take me a bit of time, another month or so, to fully get up to speed.

"But for me it was just trying to hit the ground running and show what I'm about. Hopefully I've done that, the first goal's come and hopefully it's one of many.

"But I'd like to think I'll only get better from here.

"To be that focal point and the goalscorer of a team is, in my opinion, the best job in the world.

"If you're scoring frequently and winning games, it's a great feeling and it's something I've not had for a few months now. It's something I'm desperate to do, so hopefully this is the starting point."