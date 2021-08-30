Shrewsbury 2 Gillingham 1 - Player Ratings

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Got a hand to Tucker’s early powerful downward header but couldn’t keep it out. Otherwise decent with crosses and distribution, aside from one heart-stopping moment. Good late low save.

Composed 7

Elliott Bennett

Started the game well with some dangerous crosses. Cotterill revealed he was badly sick at half-time but Bennett powered on and put in a fine display.

Fighter 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Owned up to being at fault for the early Gills’ goal in losing his man but recovered from a ropey start to defend excellently with dominant headers.

Improved 7

Aaron Pierre

Almost certainly his best display of the season yet. Town need a fit and firing Pierre in their backline and he looked on his game physically on Saturday.

Strong 8

George Nurse

Defended well and while not a naturally attacking full-back, took it upon himself to try to help his team drive forward at times.

Tidy 7

Tom Bloxham

An unbelievable day for the big 17-year-old. Always a willing runner, never fazed, but dug Town out of a hole with a moment of sheer magic. A stunning bicycle-kick for his first senior goal.

Wondergoal 8

Josh Vela

Has had games where he’s stood out more but Vela was busy and dogged as ever on a big afternoon for his side. Didn’t let rumours affect him.

Workhorse 7

David Davis

Welcome return to the side and was excellent. Won the ball back, used it well. Would’ve been marked higher if not for late second yellow card.

Noticeable return 7

Luke Leahy

Stays in Cotterill’s side because he is one of the most willing runners in Town colours. Dependable defending and some decent crosses.

Tireless 7

Daniel Udoh

Never stopped working and teed up Cosgrove’s winner for the side. Need him back among the goals.

Kept trying 7

Sam Cosgrove

Huge goal for the winner. Had spurned two very good chances before the break. Took his finish with aplomb. Time to kick on.

Big goal 7

Substitutes