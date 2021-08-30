Shrewsbury 2 Gillingham 1 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Got a hand to Tucker’s early powerful downward header but couldn’t keep it out. Otherwise decent with crosses and distribution, aside from one heart-stopping moment. Good late low save.
Composed 7
Elliott Bennett
Started the game well with some dangerous crosses. Cotterill revealed he was badly sick at half-time but Bennett powered on and put in a fine display.
Fighter 8
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Owned up to being at fault for the early Gills’ goal in losing his man but recovered from a ropey start to defend excellently with dominant headers.
Improved 7
Aaron Pierre
Almost certainly his best display of the season yet. Town need a fit and firing Pierre in their backline and he looked on his game physically on Saturday.
Strong 8
George Nurse
Defended well and while not a naturally attacking full-back, took it upon himself to try to help his team drive forward at times.
Tidy 7
Tom Bloxham
An unbelievable day for the big 17-year-old. Always a willing runner, never fazed, but dug Town out of a hole with a moment of sheer magic. A stunning bicycle-kick for his first senior goal.
Wondergoal 8
Josh Vela
Has had games where he’s stood out more but Vela was busy and dogged as ever on a big afternoon for his side. Didn’t let rumours affect him.
Workhorse 7
David Davis
Welcome return to the side and was excellent. Won the ball back, used it well. Would’ve been marked higher if not for late second yellow card.
Noticeable return 7
Luke Leahy
Stays in Cotterill’s side because he is one of the most willing runners in Town colours. Dependable defending and some decent crosses.
Tireless 7
Daniel Udoh
Never stopped working and teed up Cosgrove’s winner for the side. Need him back among the goals.
Kept trying 7
Sam Cosgrove
Huge goal for the winner. Had spurned two very good chances before the break. Took his finish with aplomb. Time to kick on.
Big goal 7
Substitutes
Nathanael Ogbeta (Nurse, 65) Lively, direct running and had a hand in winner 7. Ryan Bowman (Bloxham, 65) Put himself about well 6. Rekeil Pyke (Cosgrove, 83). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Leshabela, Whalley.