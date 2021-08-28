Luky Leahy: Shrewsbury Town boss working on belief

Luke Leahy in action for Town this season (AMA)

Town have opened up in League One with a disappointing run of four defeats from four and are yet to register a goal.

Left-sided player Leahy was Cotterill’s first signing of the summer and has been an ever-present so far in a number of positions down the left and once in central midfield – a position the former Walsall and Bristol Rovers man said he has played before.

Asked what the manager is telling the players inside the dressing room, Leahy, 28, replied: “That we’ve got to be confident, we’re all good players, we’ve got to believe in ourselves.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, if we’re in a one-on-one with the keeper we’ve got to believe in ourselves that we’ll put it in the back of the net.

“Or if there’s a one-on-one with Marko (Marosi) we’ve got to believe he’ll save it, it works both sides.

“We’re a good group in there, quite closely-knit and I’m sure once one result comes the rest will follow.”

Leahy, one of three left-sided players alongside Nathanael Ogbeta and fellow new recruit George Nurse, added: “It’s not the start everyone wanted but it’s the position we’re in and we’ve got to get ourselves out of it now.

“Teams would’ve started the season on fire will have their moment when they can’t find a goal or result. We’re having ours now, I assume, once we get that result more will soon follow.”

Fans have voiced their frustration in games but Leahy said: “You can’t let it get you down, because if you let it affect you that much, then when the chance comes you’ll snatch at it even more and want it that bad that it doesn’t come off.”

“You’ve just got to have a clear mind and when it comes you’ve got to take the chance. I’m sure we’ll be working on that.