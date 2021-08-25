Steve Cotterill: No idea whatsoever in Blackpool interest in Shrewsbury's Josh Vela

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town and Jake Beesley of Rochdale.

The Seasiders were yesterday reported to be interested in a £300,000 approach for the Shrewsbury Town midfielder and it is understood that interest from the newly-promoted Championship club is genuine.

Player of the year Vela, 27, is in the final year of his contract at Shrewsbury and it is believed Blackpool have turned to him after failing to bring in Ollie Norburn from Town, who instead left for fellow Championship side Peterborough.

Cotterill insists he does not know of a bid from the Championship new boys and it is believed Shrewsbury are not aware of interest or an approach with less than a week until the transfer deadline.

Vela is well thought of by the Salop management and was a key player in helping the club move safe of the League One drop zone during the manager's absence with illness last season. He started and played 90 minutes in the disappointing Carabao Cup exit to League Two Rochdale last night.

The former Bolton favourite has enjoyed his time at the club but the possibility of Championship football and a switch nearer to his north-west base could interest him.

Central midfield is a position struggling Town are light in and Cotterill remains active in the market and has a shortlist of targets.

It is understood the Montgomery Waters Meadow club had made a move for a highly-rated League Two central midfielder but saw the offer rebuffed by his club.

The boss said when asked about Blackpool's interest in Vela: "Where did you get that from? What publication was that? I know absolutely nothing about that, absolutely nothing.