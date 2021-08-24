Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale: Aaron Wilbraham confident a win not far away

Aaron Wilbraham the assistant manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town welcome Wilbraham’s former club Rochdale, of League Two, tonight in a second round tie. Shrewsbury have not made it to the competition’s third round since 2014/15, where their run led to a memorable fourth round clash against Chelsea.

Steve Cotterill’s side’s only success and even goal to date this season was in the first round progression against league rivals Lincoln a fortnight ago, where Salop fought back for 2-2 and prevailed on penalties.

League One duty has proven difficult for Cotterill’s men so far, but the boss has been happy with displays – particularly at Portsmouth last week – and how his side performed generally in the 3-0 reverse against Plymouth on Saturday, albeit stating the moments that matter, defensively and in attack, were not good enough.

And Wilbraham said: “We can’t be too down. Nobody is happy we’ve lost the opening games and we’re not happy with that, but there’s not too much wrong.

“A win is around the corner, I think, and I think you can over-analyse performances.

“But with the stats we’re getting, with possession – we obviously know we didn’t defend well for their goals on Saturday and we have to put that right – but in terms of every other part of our game the lads look really fit.

“Late on in games we’re coming stronger, putting teams on the back foot more than last year, where we were nicking a goal and holding on. Now we’re dominating possession and looking a better team.

“We just need to start turning that into results, maybe going a goal up for once and see what teams do against us.”

Wilbraham, who hung up his playing boots following a long career before being appointed Cotterill’s Montgomery Waters Meadow deputy last December, has some fine recent memories in domestic Cup competitions.

His Rochdale team made the third round in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2019/20 prior to the pandemic. Wilbraham lined up against both Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The Manchester City fan said of the United tie: “I managed to slot one in when it went to penalties, but they beat us that night after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in 90 minutes.

“You always remember those type of cup runs, especially a big team away in the Premier League.

“It’s something we’ll concentrate on, getting through the next round, to have a chance at doing the same.

“We got two third round games against Premier League opposition, a replay up at Newcastle in the FA Cup.

“Two third round games to make the club a little bit of money, it was good for them in that way.”