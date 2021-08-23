Verdict: Tough start continues as Shrewsbury Town fail to fire yet again

Dan Udoh was unable to get Town up and running in the league (AMA) Steve Cotterill's side are yet to get off the mark (AMA) Ryan Broom of Plymouth Argyle and Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town (AMA) Aaron Pierre had his hands full with Pilgrims pair Luke Jephcott (pictured) and Ryan Hardie (AMA)

Steve Cotterill hit the nail on the head with that particular assessment following his Shrewsbury side’s fourth defeat from four League One games.

There was so much optimism and goodwill heading into the new season at Montgomery Waters Meadow. If someone had suggested Town would lose their first four league games they may have been laughed at.

If they suggested no goals would also come in that time – even at Shrewsbury, a team not renowned for rolling sides over with big scorelines – their sanity might have been questioned.

And yet, here we are. Last March, Cotterill was lauded after guiding Town away from League One danger with the best points return – while also dreadfully ill with Covid-19 – after 15 games of any manager in the club’s history.

Fast-forward six months and the manager’s return to the dugout has not gone as planned. That is an understatement.

Following Saturday’s hugely disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Plymouth, Town have lost their opening four league games for just the third time – and first in 40 years – in the club’s 71-year Football League history.

What’s more, it is the first time Town have opened up without scoring a single goal in a four-game winless spell to start. Six hours, or 360 minutes, of league action this term without finding the back of the net. The only club remaining in the Football League yet to score.

The attacking statistics did not make for particularly good reading for Town.

Sixty-three per cent possession is a good sign and a sign the team are taking on the manager’s new way of playing, 28 crosses into the box is promising – there is a big emphasis on working the ball wide – as is 11 corners and 17 efforts at goal.

But the telling and damaging stat is just one of those 17 shots was on target – Daniel Udoh’s left-footed strike from distance before the break. Michael Cooper in the Plymouth goal was untested and had an easy afternoon despite Shrewsbury spending most of the 90 minutes camped in the Pilgrims’ half.

Ryan Lowe’s visitors, by contract, had just five efforts at goal on an afternoon in which they spent a lot of time defending – excellently – and counter-attacking.

Four of those attempts were on target and three ended up in the back of the net, Ryan Hardie with a brace and striking partner Luke Jephcott with the other.

Plymouth gave a snapshot of most of what Town have been lacking in their opening four games of the league season. That being resolute, solid, dependable defending and a clinical edge at the other end of the pitch where it matters.

Cotterill’s men were as dominant as they have been in any half this season in the first period against the Pilgrims.

For the most part, the hosts penned in their Devon visitors, who insisted on playing the ball out from defence. Town were sharp, willing and won the ball high up. They forged opening after opening.

They finished the first period with 11 attempts at goal, just one on target. Plymouth, having just two attempts, led 1-0.

Birmingham loan striker Sam Cosgrove could have had a hat-trick himself in the first period, but the new recruit is clearly still getting up speed after Cotterill revealed he missed most of pre-season with the Blues. His sharpness and touch in front of goal were off and it cost Town.

Having snatched at a chance wide at the near post early on, another trickled wide of the back post before a third – his clearest – arrived. But his touch was poor while unmarked 10 yards out and Brendan Galloway recovered superbly.

Five minutes later, Plymouth worked their way into Town’s box far too easily and Hardie had far too much room to slot home.

It was a bad goal to concede but the two that followed inside 20 minutes after the interval were worse. Both came from good Shrewsbury possession and both were worked by Plymouth through the middle of the pitch, where Argyle strikers had the freedom of the Shrews box and then the freedom of the Shrews half to make it two and then three.

Cotterill is ultimately left with plenty of thinking and work to do if he is to arrest his side’s dismal start to the league campaign and re-ignite the optimism and belief in the coming season.

The manager spoke after the game about how his side simply have to be better in both boxes. That they will get nowhere in offering opponents simple goals – that is the fifth time in five games this season (in all competitions) Salop have conceded the first goal.

And there is no doubt Town’s problems in attack were laid bare on Saturday. Not for the first time this season there was enough good delivery from wide positions, seemingly a theme under the manager, but the lack of any presence attacking the ball in the penalty area is a concern.

Cotterill has started the last two games with a 4-4-2. Teenage striker Tom Bloxham, just 17, was a rare positive again on Saturday, even used in a right midfield role.

Left-back Luke Leahy’s inclusion in central midfield raised eyebrows and didn’t seem to pay off. Nathanael Ogbeta was back in the side in a different left midfield role.