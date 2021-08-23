Shrewsbury 0 Plymouth 3 - Player Ratings

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Macaulay Gillesphey of Plymouth Argyle (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Faced four shots on target and conceded three of them, which is a disappointing return for the new goalkeeper.

Beaten 5

Elliott Bennett

Did well in central midfield last Tuesday and was back at right-back, where his creativity and influence were off.

Struggled 5

Matt Pennington

Has been the standout player so far, but would have probably wanted to do better for Plymouth’s first two goals, where strikers got by him too easily.

At fault 4

Aaron Pierre

Improved against Pompey in midweek but the same standard could not be continued here. Goals were not from his side but was still not his dominant self.

Off key 4

George Nurse

A quieter display from the left-back, playing in his natural role in a back four, but was largely unable to offer anything going forward.

Quiet 5

Tom Bloxham

Unquestionably a rare positive. Has the ability to play wide right and it was shown again here. Class touches, brave runs and good crosses. Would be good to see him up top.

Positive 7

Josh Vela

His pressing in the first half was key to plenty good that Shrewsbury showed. Set the tone as he often does. But frustration crept in as things went on.

Frustrated 6

Luke Leahy

First time seeing him in central midfield and it didn’t seem to pay off. Unable to grips with the contest or add creativity.

Unfamiliar 4

Nathanael Ogbeta

Gave his best display of a difficult season so far from the left wing. A threat in the first period and delivered wicked crosses. More of the same, please.

Better 6

Daniel Udoh

Looked sharp in the early stages but his impact fizzled out and was quiet after the break.

More needed 5

Sam Cosgrove

Guilty at passing up at least two presentable chances early on. Needs to sharpen up and get that first goal.

Spurned 4

Substitutes