Steve Cotterill delighted with young Shrewsbury duo

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town.

The highly-rated young strikers joined the club's academy aged 14 and 16 respectively and have made a big impression on the first-team squad.

Bloxham, 17, was Town's Carabao Cup penalty shootout hero this month and was rewarded with a start at Portsmouth in League One on Tuesday. Caton, 18, was already training in Town's first team under former boss Sam Ricketts prior to the pandemic.

Cotterill referenced the pair's 'youthful exuberance' and insists that the strike pair, alongside academy goalkeeper graduate Jaden Bevan, help clubs like Shrewsbury survive. The three all penned their first pro terms this year.

"He's a great kid, which is why he's been involved, it's why I wanted to have a look at him," Cotterill said of Leicester-born Bloxham. "I saw him very early when I came in, he came and trained in that first month.

"I thought 'you're an interesting project' and he's such a great lad – and Charlie, to be fair – obviously Tom's physical attributes help him more than Charlie even though he's younger.

"We might have to go through a sufferance period as you do with young players. When I came in we had a lot of experience but a lot of players over 30.

"A football club can't survive without some youth in it. That's why Jaden (Bevan) is always with the goalkeepers and Tom and Charlie are with the first-team.

"They bring that youthful exuberance to everything. The fact that we've been beat won't affect Tom and Charlie too much, they'll be disappointed but come again. They've got good energy and will come again.