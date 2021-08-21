Change paying off for Shrewsbury Town's George Nurse

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The left-sided defender has made an eye-catching start to life at Montgomery Waters Meadow having featured in all four of Steve Cotterill's side's fixtures so far.

The left-back has for the most part – aside from Tuesday night at Portsmouth – played a more unfamiliar left centre-back role in a back three and looked the part with effective defending and composed football.

Bristolian Nurse, from a family of Rovers fans, joined City aged seven and spent 15 years with Cotterill's former club before making his summer switch to Salop on a two-year deal. The 22-year-old argued his mind was made up to little promise of first-team football at the Championship club.

"It's good to get a few games in under my belt early, I've settled in well," former Weston-super-Mare, Newport County and Walsall loanee Nurse said.

"I'd been at Bristol City for however long but I just felt it was time to breakaway and get more consistent games under my belt. It was a good decision for me.

"I just never really felt like I was getting my chance. It was time for me to get away and in that men's environment, to get some games.

"It was a good time for me to breakaway to get games. I didn't feel like I was going to get that this season at Bristol City, with people being in front of me in the position.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to get away and get the experience I need.

"It was a big decision, but I think it's the right one and so far it's paying off."